EXCLUSIVE: Jason Cummings sent to play with Dundee youth team after Open Goal Live appearance

Striker Jason Cummings will return to Dundee duty today after his banishment from Saturday’s home clash with Hearts.

The former Scotland striker was sent home from Friday’s preparations for the weekend fixture with manager James McPake stating he was “unfit to train”.

That came after his appearance at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow where he emerged on stage dressed as the Joker from Batman.

Any further punishment will be dealt with internally.

F*%%#^ amazing show from the boys at opengoal! Great vt’s, special guests, stories and a questionable haircut 😂 Thanks for a great night!@opengoalsport @siferry8 @KevinKyle1981 👏👏💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a5z0MOuZeC — David Hamilton (@davidhamilton85) December 17, 2021

However, it is understood Cummings will join the club’s U/18 side for a bounce game tonight.

After that, he is expected back at first-team training as the Dark Blues prepare for a Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen.

The player’s future at the club is in the balance. However with so few players available right now, Cummings may well be needed before the January transfer window.

Asked whether the striker will play again for Dundee after the 1-0 defeat to Hearts on Saturday, McPake replied: “I had one sub today, as things stand I just hope I have a team for Boxing Day.”