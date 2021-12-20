EXCLUSIVE: Jason Cummings sent to play with Dundee youth team after Open Goal Live appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Cummings sent to play with Dundee youth team after Open Goal Live appearance

By George Cran
December 20 2021, 12.43pm Updated: December 20 2021, 1.04pm
Dundee striker Jason Cummings and manager James McPake.
Striker Jason Cummings will return to Dundee duty today after his banishment from Saturday’s home clash with Hearts.

The former Scotland striker was sent home from Friday’s preparations for the weekend fixture with manager James McPake stating he was “unfit to train”.

That came after his appearance at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow where he emerged on stage dressed as the Joker from Batman.

Any further punishment will be dealt with internally.

However, it is understood Cummings will join the club’s U/18 side for a bounce game tonight.

After that, he is expected back at first-team training as the Dark Blues prepare for a Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen.

The player’s future at the club is in the balance. However with so few players available right now, Cummings may well be needed before the January transfer window.

Asked whether the striker will play again for Dundee after the 1-0 defeat to Hearts on Saturday, McPake replied: “I had one sub today, as things stand I just hope I have a team for Boxing Day.”

 

