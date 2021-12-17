Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee striker Jason Cummings sent home from training for breach of club discipline at Open Goal Live event

By George Cran
December 17 2021, 11.34am Updated: December 17 2021, 11.34pm
Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

Jason Cummings has been sent home from Dundee training this morning after breaching club discipline.

The former Scotland striker was spotted at last night’s Open Goal Live event in Glasgow.

Hosted by former Dee Si Ferry, Cummings appeared on stage dressed as the Joker from Batman prompting a number of posts on social media from others at the show.

Also on stage as special guests were Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew alongside Graeme Souness and Paolo Di Canio.

However, when Cummings arrived for Dundee training this morning, he was sent home by manager James McPake for breaching club discipline.

And he will not be part of the playing squad to face Hearts tomorrow.

The loss of Cummings only adds to the injury and suspension woes affecting the Dark Blues ahead of tomorrow’s match (see story below).

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee facing injury crisis ahead of Hearts clash

