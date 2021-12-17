Dundee striker Jason Cummings sent home from training for breach of club discipline at Open Goal Live event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jason Cummings has been sent home from Dundee training this morning after breaching club discipline.

The former Scotland striker was spotted at last night’s Open Goal Live event in Glasgow.

Hosted by former Dee Si Ferry, Cummings appeared on stage dressed as the Joker from Batman prompting a number of posts on social media from others at the show.

@Jasoncummings35 defo the unsung hero of @opengoalsport at the hydro last night 🤣🃏 — Dylan Smart (@Dylansmarttt) December 17, 2021

Also on stage as special guests were Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew alongside Graeme Souness and Paolo Di Canio.

F*%%#^ amazing show from the boys at opengoal! Great vt’s, special guests, stories and a questionable haircut 😂 Thanks for a great night!@opengoalsport @siferry8 @KevinKyle1981 👏👏💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a5z0MOuZeC — David Hamilton (@davidhamilton85) December 17, 2021

However, when Cummings arrived for Dundee training this morning, he was sent home by manager James McPake for breaching club discipline.

And he will not be part of the playing squad to face Hearts tomorrow.

The loss of Cummings only adds to the injury and suspension woes affecting the Dark Blues ahead of tomorrow’s match (see story below).