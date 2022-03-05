Motherwell 1-1 Dundee: Covid-hit Dark Blues impress but remain bottom after Fir Park draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Motherwell 1-1 Dundee: Covid-hit Dark Blues impress but remain bottom after Fir Park draw

By George Cran
March 5 2022, 4.53pm Updated: March 5 2022, 4.55pm
Max Anderson and Liam Donnelly battle for the ball as Dundee took on Motherwell.
Max Anderson and Liam Donnelly battle for the ball as Dundee took on Motherwell.

Depleted Dundee were disappointed to come away with just a point after a positive performance in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

The Dark Blues were without nine first-team players thanks to Covid and injuries but they put in the strongest display of Mark McGhee’s tenure.

An early Paul McMullan goal started things off on the front foot before Joe Efford levelled after 18 minutes.

However, there was to be no first win for McGhee as Dundee manager on his return to Fir Park with the Steelmen going close late on.

Bare bones

With Covid cases and close contacts hitting the Dundee squad once more, the Dark Blues were stretched thin again.

Six were missing following a positive case while skipper Charlie Adam, winger Niall McGinn and striker Cillian Sheridan missed out due to injury.

That saw Harry Sharp make a league debut in goal and Declan McDaid make his first league start since April acting as a makeshift striker.

Harry Sharp made his first start for Dundee.

Jordan McGhee moved into midfield while Vontae Daley-Campbell played on the right wing with Max Anderson supporting McDaid.

Lee Ashcroft made his first start since badly injuring a hamstring against this same opponent back in November while 18-year-old keeper Thomas Welsh was on the bench for the first time.

Ricki Lamie, meanwhile, started for the hosts despite agreeing a pre-contract deal to join Dundee in the summer.

McMullan magic

Despite the makeshift starting XI Dundee started brightly and grabbed a surprise lead after just six minutes.

Scotland right-back Stephen O’Donnell was caught on the ball inside the area by a sharp McMullan and the winger was unerring in his finish, curling his first league goal for Dundee into the top corner.

Paul McMullan makes it 1-0.

And it was a deserved lead for the way the Dark Blues had started. Home fans were getting restless before scores were levelled on 18 minutes.

Ryan Sweeney failed to clear and eventually Kevin van Veen cut the ball across for Joe Efford to fire past Sharp.

Bright but no winner

That bright first-half continued into the second for the visitors as McDaid turned a McMullan cross over the bar before the hour-mark.

Moments later Liam Kelly had to be on his toes to gather another McDaid shot, this time deflecting off Jordan McGhee.

Joe Efford equalises for Motherwell.

Former Dee Mark O’Hara threatened at the other end, sending a fierce shot just wide before Kevin van Veen curled a good effort just over on 65 minutes.

And the home side went closest to a late winner but Sharp was equal to Kaiyne Woolery’s stoppage-time drive, making a good low save.

There was to be no winner for either side, however, as the Dark Blues remain bottom of the Premiership with nine matches remaining.

Teams:

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell, Lamie, Woolery, O’Hara (Slattery 77), Van Veen, Ojala, Efford, Solholm Johansen, Donnelly, Goss (Tierney 77).

Subs not used: Fox, Carroll, Mugabi, Shaw, Cornelius, Roberts, Shields.

Dundee: Sharp, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, McGhee, Daley-Campbell (Chapman 57), Anderson, McMullan, McDaid (Mulligan 82).

Subs not used: Welsh, Fontaine, Robertson, Ibsen Rossi.

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Attendance: 4,435 (407 away)

