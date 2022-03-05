Fit again Lee Ashcroft ready to throw himself into Dundee relegation scrap – starting against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Fit again Lee Ashcroft ready to throw himself into Dundee relegation scrap – starting against Motherwell

By Scott Lorimer
March 5 2022, 8.00am
Lee Ashcroft made his comeback from injury on Tuesday night.
Lee Ashcroft made his comeback from injury on Tuesday night.

Defender Lee Ashcroft is determined to play his part in Dundee’s relegation battle after missing the last three months through injury.

The 28-year-old required surgery to correct a hamstring problem picked up against this weekend’s opponents Motherwell at the end of November.

Ashcroft feared his season was effectively over but, after working with the Dark Blues’ physio Gerry Docherty, he is back in the squad and managed the final 10 minutes against Hibs on Wednesday.

Tough watching from stands

The centre back is now in contention for a start on Saturday – and is desperate to make an impact after a “frustrating” period in the stands.

“It was good to get back playing again, it had been a long time coming,” Ashcroft said.

Lee Ashcroft challenges Hibs' Ryan Porteous in the 0-0 draw at Dens Park.
Lee Ashcroft challenges Hibs’ Ryan Porteous in the 0-0 draw at Dens Park.

“When it first happened I was looking at 18 weeks, which would have taken me pretty much right to the end of the season.

“But after I got the operation done, I felt really good and have been able to get back in just over 12.

“I have been working hard with the physio and he’s got me back pretty fit.

“I’ve been training for a few weeks so it will be up to the manager when I start a game. If it’s this weekend then I’m ready for it.

“This is my first long-term injury so it has been hard watching from the stand.

Ashcroft picked up the injury playing against Motherwell earlier in the season.
Ashcroft picked up the injury playing against Motherwell earlier in the season.

“Football is easy when you are sitting up there but it’s even more frustrating.

“This isn’t where we wanted to be but we’re in it now and we have to deal with it.

“With the players we have, we are capable of hurting teams so if we are solid at the back then we’ll win games.”

Call for patience

Having spent a period watching the Dark Blues from the side lines, Ashcroft understands the fans’ frustrations at their league position.

But he is encouraging Dees, and his teammates, to keep calm and work their way out of their relegation battle.

“I went through it a few times with Kilmarnock, we were down there many times and it was often down to the wire,” Ashcroft explained.

“I was in the play-offs with Killie, it was horrible and it was tough but we got the job done in the end.

Lee Ashcroft is back in contention to start for Dundee
Lee Ashcroft is back in contention to start for Dundee

“Hopefully we can go on a run and it doesn’t come to that with us but we’ll need to see.

“All you can do is stay calm, the place can get edgy, the fans can get edgy – and that’s completely understandable.

“But you have to stick together, it doesn’t get easier if you don’t stay calm.

“So we just have to try to do the right things and pick up a bit of momentum to take us away from the bottom.”

Dundee hit by further Covid case – with five players identified as close contacts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]