Fit again Lee Ashcroft ready to throw himself into Dundee relegation scrap – starting against Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Lee Ashcroft is determined to play his part in Dundee’s relegation battle after missing the last three months through injury.

The 28-year-old required surgery to correct a hamstring problem picked up against this weekend’s opponents Motherwell at the end of November.

Ashcroft feared his season was effectively over but, after working with the Dark Blues’ physio Gerry Docherty, he is back in the squad and managed the final 10 minutes against Hibs on Wednesday.

Tough watching from stands

The centre back is now in contention for a start on Saturday – and is desperate to make an impact after a “frustrating” period in the stands.

“It was good to get back playing again, it had been a long time coming,” Ashcroft said.

“When it first happened I was looking at 18 weeks, which would have taken me pretty much right to the end of the season.

“But after I got the operation done, I felt really good and have been able to get back in just over 12.

“I have been working hard with the physio and he’s got me back pretty fit.

“I’ve been training for a few weeks so it will be up to the manager when I start a game. If it’s this weekend then I’m ready for it.

“This is my first long-term injury so it has been hard watching from the stand.

“Football is easy when you are sitting up there but it’s even more frustrating.

“This isn’t where we wanted to be but we’re in it now and we have to deal with it.

“With the players we have, we are capable of hurting teams so if we are solid at the back then we’ll win games.”

Call for patience

Having spent a period watching the Dark Blues from the side lines, Ashcroft understands the fans’ frustrations at their league position.

But he is encouraging Dees, and his teammates, to keep calm and work their way out of their relegation battle.

“I went through it a few times with Kilmarnock, we were down there many times and it was often down to the wire,” Ashcroft explained.

“I was in the play-offs with Killie, it was horrible and it was tough but we got the job done in the end.

“Hopefully we can go on a run and it doesn’t come to that with us but we’ll need to see.

“All you can do is stay calm, the place can get edgy, the fans can get edgy – and that’s completely understandable.

“But you have to stick together, it doesn’t get easier if you don’t stay calm.

“So we just have to try to do the right things and pick up a bit of momentum to take us away from the bottom.”