Dundee dealt huge blow as defender Lee Ashcroft set for months on the sidelines

Dundee have been dealt a massive blow with the news Lee Ashcroft’s hamstring injury requires surgery.

The winner of both the Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year awards last season was an ever-present in the Premiership this campaign.

That was until last weekend’s 3-0 win over Motherwell where he hobbled off after 54 minutes.

Early hopes this week were that the issue wasn’t as severe as first thought.

However, a scan has shown Ashcroft has damaged a tendon in his hamstring and surgery is needed to fix the issue.

The central defender is set to go under the knife on Tuesday in London.

And recovery has been set between 12 and 16 weeks which could see him out of action until March.