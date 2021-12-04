Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee dealt huge blow as defender Lee Ashcroft set for months on the sidelines

By George Cran
December 4 2021, 8.00am
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee have been dealt a massive blow with the news Lee Ashcroft’s hamstring injury requires surgery.

The winner of both the Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year awards last season was an ever-present in the Premiership this campaign.

That was until last weekend’s 3-0 win over Motherwell where he hobbled off after 54 minutes.

Lee Ashcroft suffers injury against Motherwell.

Early hopes this week were that the issue wasn’t as severe as first thought.

However, a scan has shown Ashcroft has damaged a tendon in his hamstring and surgery is needed to fix the issue.

Ashcroft in the stands after coming off injured against Motherwell.

The central defender is set to go under the knife on Tuesday in London.

And recovery has been set between 12 and 16 weeks which could see him out of action until March.

 

