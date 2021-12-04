Returning Arbroath stars cause Raith Rovers selection headache for Dick Campbell

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dick Campbell has admitted he is facing a selection dilemma ahead of Arbroath’s clash with Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Kirkcaldy outfit visit Gayfield as joint leaders of the Championship, while the Lichties sit two points behind in fifth.

There is stiff competition for a spot in the Arbroath team, with the side on a good run of form, although it is a positive problem to have.

Arbroath have been boosted by the return of key men Joel Nouble, Anton Dowds and Dale Hilson.

Loanees Nouble and Dowds were both unavailable last weekend in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Forfar, at the request of their parent clubs.

Hilson is now fully fit to play.

The Arbroath injury list is also clearing up, with only long-term absentee Nicky Low unavailable, however the former Aberdeen and Dundee midfielder is nearing a return to action.

Decisions to make

With last weekend’s side putting on an impressive display, gaffer Campbell now has some tough decisions to make ahead of the Raith encounter.

“I’ve got issues this week,” he said. “I’ve got three players that weren’t available last week in the Scottish Cup but they are this week.

“Whether I make a change or do this or do that – I’ve got a few things to make up my mind on.”

Arbroath go into the game on the back of seven games without defeat. The last side to ensure the Lichties finished the game empty-handed was Raith in the return fixture back in October.

Campbell knows the dangers the visitors will pose.

“Against Raith it’s the only time this year where we haven’t put our ‘working clothes’ on,” he explained.

“Raith Rovers are as good as any team in the league, if not the best.

“But I’m certainly looking forward to it. It’s a massive game.”