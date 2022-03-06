3 Arbroath talking points: It wasn’t pretty but with 8 games to go are Lichties showing title-winning trait?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Arbroath talking points: It wasn’t pretty but with 8 games to go are Lichties showing title-winning trait?

By Scott Lorimer
March 6 2022, 12.10pm
Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Saturday’s clash between Arbroath and Dunfermline.

It wasn’t pretty but Arbroath earned their first win in six games against a hardy Dunfermline side.

The win keeps the Lichties top of the table for a TENTH week with just eight games of the season remaining.

A David Gold goal in the ninth minute was enough to secure the much-needed three points for the Gayfield side and keep their title dream very much alive.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Saturday’s clash.

Title-winning trait?

In recent weeks Arbroath have not played their best football – but they have still ground out results to ensure points go on the board.

Against Hamilton, Queen of the South, Morton and Partick the Lichties haven’t performed to the same standard we’ve seen previously.

In four of those games they had to hang on or fight back for a point.

David Gold is congratulated after scoring what proved to be the winner on nine minutes.

On Saturday against Dunfermline, they got their lead early and they held on for 80 minutes to ensure the win.

It wasn’t great to watch but it was effective.

With most teams in the Championship still having something at stake, could it be their best way to the winning the title?

Best defence in league

Another week, another clean sheet for Derek Gaston and the Arbroath defence.

That’s 14 occasions the Lichties have kept a shutout and only 19 goals conceded in the league.

Against Dunfermline they were made to work hard for it, though.

With some grit, determination and a bit of good fortune, Dick Campbell’s backline were able to keep the Pars at bay.

Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.

Ricky Little once again put his body on the line making crucial blocks, defensive partner Tam O’Brien won just about every header and cleared his lines, while defensive midfielder Chris Hamilton snuffed out Dunfermline pressure at the earliest opportunities.

The side might have struggled to find the net of late, but their defence is making sure they do not lose.

Important win

Having not won in six games, some doubt may have crept into players’ minds as Dunfermline continued to attack on Saturday.

But the side held strong and earned the vital three points.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell celebrates with fans at full-time.

Not only does it get the monkey off their backs, but it also keeps them ahead of Kilmarnock who are continuing to pick up under Derek McInnes.

The end is in sight, Dick Campbell’s men have come so far and are so close to achieving the unthinkable.

All Arbroath have to do in their remaining games is match, or better, their Ayrshire title rival’s results.

Simple, right?

Dick Campbell: Arbroath didn’t play well but I’m not bothering my backside – three points is what matters

