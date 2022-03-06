3 Arbroath talking points: It wasn’t pretty but with 8 games to go are Lichties showing title-winning trait?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It wasn’t pretty but Arbroath earned their first win in six games against a hardy Dunfermline side.

The win keeps the Lichties top of the table for a TENTH week with just eight games of the season remaining.

A David Gold goal in the ninth minute was enough to secure the much-needed three points for the Gayfield side and keep their title dream very much alive.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Saturday’s clash.

Title-winning trait?

In recent weeks Arbroath have not played their best football – but they have still ground out results to ensure points go on the board.

Against Hamilton, Queen of the South, Morton and Partick the Lichties haven’t performed to the same standard we’ve seen previously.

In four of those games they had to hang on or fight back for a point.

On Saturday against Dunfermline, they got their lead early and they held on for 80 minutes to ensure the win.

It wasn’t great to watch but it was effective.

With most teams in the Championship still having something at stake, could it be their best way to the winning the title?

Best defence in league

Another week, another clean sheet for Derek Gaston and the Arbroath defence.

That’s 14 occasions the Lichties have kept a shutout and only 19 goals conceded in the league.

Against Dunfermline they were made to work hard for it, though.

With some grit, determination and a bit of good fortune, Dick Campbell’s backline were able to keep the Pars at bay.

Ricky Little once again put his body on the line making crucial blocks, defensive partner Tam O’Brien won just about every header and cleared his lines, while defensive midfielder Chris Hamilton snuffed out Dunfermline pressure at the earliest opportunities.

The side might have struggled to find the net of late, but their defence is making sure they do not lose.

Important win

Having not won in six games, some doubt may have crept into players’ minds as Dunfermline continued to attack on Saturday.

But the side held strong and earned the vital three points.

Not only does it get the monkey off their backs, but it also keeps them ahead of Kilmarnock who are continuing to pick up under Derek McInnes.

The end is in sight, Dick Campbell’s men have come so far and are so close to achieving the unthinkable.

All Arbroath have to do in their remaining games is match, or better, their Ayrshire title rival’s results.

Simple, right?