The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught?

By Alan Temple
March 6 2022, 12.30pm
Toiling: McGlynn, left, and Dodds
Toiling: McGlynn, left, and Dodds

Raith Rovers were comprehensively hammered 4-0 by Ayr United on Saturday.

Profligate finishing and dire defending contributed to their heaviest defeat against the Honest Men since October 1959.

While that is a chastening historical waypoint, Rovers’ current run of 11 league games without a victory is far more relevant.

Rovers and Caley Jags malaise

Since December 11, Rovers have claimed just six points — all via draws — and have lost five times.

McGlynn’s men have scored seven goals in those 11 games and conceded 18.

That persistent failure to find the net is why the Rovers management team were tempted into swooping for for David Goodwillie in January; a wrong-headed move which has clearly caused myriad damage off the pitch.

Plenty to ponder: McGlynn

Given those travails, it is remarkable that Raith’s promotion dream is still alive, albeit it would evidently require a notable upturn in form.

That is due to Inverness’ similarly dire form.

The Caley Jags are enduring an identical malaise to Raith, drawing six of their last 11 league games and losing five.

Their goal difference is slightly better, having scored 10 and conceded 15.

On December 11, when Raith won 1-0 against Kilmarnock and Inverness annihilated Morton 6-1, the Highlanders were at the summit of the Championship with 34 points. Rovers were second with 33 points.

Struggling: Caley Jags gaffer Dodds

Since then, their combined record in the league reads: played 22, won zero. Twelve points from a possible 66. A staggering collapse.

Could they be caught?

All of which begs the question: could they be caught in the race for the final playoff place?

For much of this season, the Championship has been split sharply into a top five and bottom five. Little thought was given to any side bridging that gap.

However, what was previously a chasm, in terms of points and performances, is now shrinking apace.

Ayr United and Morton, particularly, have improved immeasurably in recent months. Indeed, using the same measure — the last 11 matches — they boast five wins apiece. Hamilton have claimed three victories.

Former Dunfermline hero Lee Bullen is working wonders at Ayr

Average points per game over that period reads:

Morton 1.6
Ayr 1.5
Hamilton 1.3
Inverness 0.5
Raith Rovers 0.5

Should that pattern persist from now until the end of campaign, Hamilton would register 41 points and Rovers would finish on 43 points.

Inverness, Ayr and Morton would all collect 44 points.

Raith and the Caley Jag can absolutely be overhauled.

A silver(ware) lining

While that is the worst case scenario, it would be churlish to ignore the alternative finale to the campaign for Raith.

Aaron Arnott, right, fired Rovers into the SPFL Trust Trophy final

McGlynn has guided the Kirkcaldy club into the final of the only cup competition they could realistically win, the SPFL Trust Trophy.

They remain just one point adrift of the top four.

In nine games’ time, Rovers could have a cup in the Stark’s Park cabinet and be preparing for a second successive promotion playoff campaign.

But for that to be the case, the thundering wake-up call delivered by Ayr on Saturday must be heeded.

John McGlynn says Raith Rovers ‘let everyone down’ in ‘terrible’ Ayr United collapse

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]