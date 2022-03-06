The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers were comprehensively hammered 4-0 by Ayr United on Saturday.

Profligate finishing and dire defending contributed to their heaviest defeat against the Honest Men since October 1959.

While that is a chastening historical waypoint, Rovers’ current run of 11 league games without a victory is far more relevant.

Rovers and Caley Jags malaise

Since December 11, Rovers have claimed just six points — all via draws — and have lost five times.

McGlynn’s men have scored seven goals in those 11 games and conceded 18.

That persistent failure to find the net is why the Rovers management team were tempted into swooping for for David Goodwillie in January; a wrong-headed move which has clearly caused myriad damage off the pitch.

Given those travails, it is remarkable that Raith’s promotion dream is still alive, albeit it would evidently require a notable upturn in form.

That is due to Inverness’ similarly dire form.

The Caley Jags are enduring an identical malaise to Raith, drawing six of their last 11 league games and losing five.

Their goal difference is slightly better, having scored 10 and conceded 15.

On December 11, when Raith won 1-0 against Kilmarnock and Inverness annihilated Morton 6-1, the Highlanders were at the summit of the Championship with 34 points. Rovers were second with 33 points.

Since then, their combined record in the league reads: played 22, won zero. Twelve points from a possible 66. A staggering collapse.

Could they be caught?

All of which begs the question: could they be caught in the race for the final playoff place?

For much of this season, the Championship has been split sharply into a top five and bottom five. Little thought was given to any side bridging that gap.

However, what was previously a chasm, in terms of points and performances, is now shrinking apace.

Ayr United and Morton, particularly, have improved immeasurably in recent months. Indeed, using the same measure — the last 11 matches — they boast five wins apiece. Hamilton have claimed three victories.

Average points per game over that period reads:

Morton 1.6

Ayr 1.5

Hamilton 1.3

Inverness 0.5

Raith Rovers 0.5

Should that pattern persist from now until the end of campaign, Hamilton would register 41 points and Rovers would finish on 43 points.

Inverness, Ayr and Morton would all collect 44 points.

Raith and the Caley Jag can absolutely be overhauled.

A silver(ware) lining

While that is the worst case scenario, it would be churlish to ignore the alternative finale to the campaign for Raith.

McGlynn has guided the Kirkcaldy club into the final of the only cup competition they could realistically win, the SPFL Trust Trophy.

They remain just one point adrift of the top four.

In nine games’ time, Rovers could have a cup in the Stark’s Park cabinet and be preparing for a second successive promotion playoff campaign.

But for that to be the case, the thundering wake-up call delivered by Ayr on Saturday must be heeded.