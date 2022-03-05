John McGlynn says Raith Rovers ‘let everyone down’ in ‘terrible’ Ayr United collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn says Raith Rovers ‘let everyone down’ in ‘terrible’ Ayr United collapse

By Alan Temple
March 5 2022, 6.07pm
McGlynn, left, and assistant Paul Smith
John McGlynn admits Raith Rovers ‘let everyone down’ following a ‘terrible’ defensive display against Ayr United.

Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Stark’s Park on Saturday, their heaviest loss against the Honest Men since 1959.

The Fifers’ winless streak in the Championship now stands at 11 games.

Tomi Adeloye opened the scoring after three minutes before James Maxwell added a further two goals before half-time. Sam Ashford completed the scoring after the break.

McGlynn did cite big chances for Ben Williamson and Matej Poplatnik, at 0-0 and 0-1 respectively, as moments that ‘may have changed the game’.

Nevertheless, he accepted that the showing was night-and-day compared to the stirring 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock in midweek which saw Rovers reach the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Tomi Adeloye notched the opener

We’ve shot ourselves in the foot and let everyone down,” said McGlynn.

“We came here on the back of a good result against Kilmarnock, we’ve got a cup final to look forward to — and yet we deliver performance like that? Terrible.

“If you defend like that, then you are going to lose goals.

“We didn’t defend well from the second minute. The lad [Ashford] is allowed to peel off the shoulder, get to the byline and set-up the opener. We are on our heels, not sharp enough.

“Then, we are pressing on the half-way line and somehow their lad gets the ball through three of our players, right into the striker’s feet. He can turn and feed the ball through for the runner [Maxwell]. Defensively, terrible.

“For the third goal, we are on our heels again. We’re sleeping — miles off it.

“I’m so disappointed by the way we conceded the goals. The fourth goal is just a long ball over the top which we don’t deal with. It’s terrible.”

Rovers remain just one point behind Inverness in the race for the final playoff place, with the Caley Jags enduring a similarly torrid run of form.

Raith travel to face a resurgent Queen of the South next weekend.

Raith Rovers 0-4 Ayr United: Honest Men match 63-YEAR record as Fifers’ Championship winless streak hits 11

