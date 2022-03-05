Raith Rovers 0-4 Ayr United: Honest Men match 63-YEAR record as Fifers’ Championship winless streak hits 11

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers suffered their heaviest defeat against Ayr United since October 1959 as the Honest Men romped to a 4-0 triumph at Stark’s Park.

The comprehensive result sees Rovers’ winless streak in the Championship extended to 11 matches.

Raith paid the price for a nightmare first-half showing, with Tomi Adeloye and a James Maxwell double giving Ayr an insurmountable advantage.

Despite an improved showing from the Fifers after the break, they could not find way back into the contest — and Sam Ashford completed the scoring.

Despite their lamentable league record since December, Raith remain just one point outside the promotion playoff positions.

Frank Connor honoured

There was an impeccably observed minute’s silence prior to kick-off following the death of legendary former Rovers manager Frank Connor, aged 86.

Connor took the reins in Kirkcaldy in March 1986, guiding Raith back to the Scottish First Division in his first full season in charge.

The Fifers would go on to consolidate in the second tier.

Stark's Park falls silent in honour of the late, great Frank Connor https://t.co/07enorYlRJ pic.twitter.com/b07Y0dzZj3 — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) March 5, 2022

Connor laid the foundations for iconic successes to come, as Jimmy Nicholl’s free-flowing side famously won the Coca-Cola Cup in 1994 before earning promotion to the Premier League.

First half collapse

Ayr United took just three minutes to claim the lead in the Stark’s Park sunshine.

Ashford, outstanding throughout, wriggled free on the right flank and found Adeloye with a super low cross. The big Englishman produced an instinctive, unerring finish into the roof of the net.

While Raith were enjoying ample impotent possession, Lee Bullen’s men were a persistent threat on the counter-attack.

And Maxwell doubled the visitors’ lead, haring onto a through-pass and showing admirable composure to slot beyond the on-rushing MacDonald.

The on-loan Rangers ace bagged a brace when he tapped home a low delivery by Mark McKenzie; another outstanding Honest Men performer.

Rovers had been ripped to shreds down Ayr’s right wing.

Rather predictably, Don Robertson’s half-time whistle prompted a cacophony of jeers.

Raith response

With the words of McGlynn presumably ringing in their ears, Raith emerged for the second half with renewed vigour.

Ross Matthews blazed a shot over the bar, while Ethan Ross saw an effort drift agonisingly wide of the post.

A Ross delivery then flashed across the face of goal, begging to be converted. No takers.

And any hopes of a Herculean comeback were extinguished when Ashford muscled past Kyle Benedictus and fired beyond MacDonald.

Reghan Tumilty struck the post in the dying embers. It would have been mere consolation.

While no great concern to Raith supporters, Ayr’s win sees them move eight points clear of Dunfermline, who now prop up the Championship.