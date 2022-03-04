Aaron Arnott opens up on Scott Brown battle and choosing Raith Rovers over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Arnott opens up on Scott Brown battle and choosing Raith Rovers over Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
March 4 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 4 2022, 11.21am
Aaron Arnott celebrates with Ross Matthews
Aaron Arnott admits he did a double-take as he battled former Scotland and Celtic captain Scott Brown for a high ball earlier this season.

But the Raith Rovers starlet has looked anything but overawed during a laudable breakthrough campaign.

Arnott, 18, has been considered one of the brightest prospects on the books in Kirkcaldy since penning his first contract in October 2020.

He made his senior debut against Brechin earlier this season, helping Rovers to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Highland League side.

Since then, Arnott has been utilised as a substitute against the likes of Livingston, Aberdeen and Celtic (twice) — and has never once looked out of place.

His burgeoning reputation will only grow following an impactful cameo against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening, culminating in the midfielder bagging the decisive goal to send Raith into the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

“To have scored my first senior goal in a cup semi-final; to play at Celtic Park twice — it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” beamed Arnott.

I’ll remember that moment [scoring against Kilmarnock] for a very long time. To score in front of the Raith fans just made it all the more special.

“I’m loving every opportunity I get.

“I’ve not been around the Raith Rovers team for that long. This time a couple of years ago I was just playing Fife academy football at under-18s. It’s gone so quickly.”

Brown battle

Asked if any aspect of his swift rise has been surreal, Arnott recalled his Premier Sports Cup last-16 outing against the Dons, when he helped the Kirkcaldy club claim a fine 2-1 triumph.

He laughed: “Coming on against Aberdeen, one of the first things I did was jump for a header. As I’m looking around, I realise I’m challenging Scott Brown. Just for a split-second, you do think: ‘This isn’t adding up!’

“[Playing at] Parkhead was just unreal as well.

“But you’ve always got a job to do. I’m training with the Raith Rovers first-team every day and I feel like I’m learning, improving and can be a part of things at that level.”

Arnott, left, is out jumped by Brown
Indeed, there has a sense of inevitability about Arnott rise to first-team contention.

While coming through the ranks at the Fife Elite Football Academy, he trained with Dunfermline before ultimately choosing to join Raith.

His potential was clear.

The emergence of players like Dylan Tait and Kieron Bowie, he contends, was key to his big decision.

“When I knew Raith wanted me to come in, I was buzzing,” continued Arnott.

“I was training with Dunfermline but it was around the time that Kieron Bowie had gone to Fulham and Dylan Tait was getting a chance.

“That’s a brilliant example of how, if you are doing the business in training, the gaffer [John McGlynn] will give young boys an opportunity.”

Magnificent Matthews

Arnott also heaped praise on Ross Matthews, who bagged the equaliser at Rugby Park in midweek and provides a constant source of guidance and inspiration.

“Ross Matthews sticks out for me as someone I can look up to,” added Arnott.

“He’s the same position, does everything right and he’s a brilliant professional.

“Ross maybe doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He does so much for the team that people don’t see. He might not always get the headlines — but he deserved them after Wednesday night!”

