Dick Campbell: Arbroath didn’t play well but I’m not bothering my backside – three points is what matters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell admits his side weren’t at their best against Dunfermline as they returned to winning ways.

An early David Gold strike was enough to seal the three points for the Gayfield side – their first win in six games.

The side were made to work for their victory though and the Lichties’ defence was put to the test throughout.

‘Not bothered’

Campbell was well aware his side were up against it but was delighted to take the three points, keeping them at the top of the table.

“We didn’t play particularly well but I said before the game that I’m not bothering my backside how we play,” the Arbroath boss said.

“We’re into the last eight games of the season and we’re top of the league.

“That’s four times we’ve beaten Dunfermline this year.

“That just shows you the kind of season Arbroath are having.

“Dunfermline were a good side today. They don’t look like a team that will go down.

“John went for a very positive approach, they put four subs on and went three up front and hammered the box as much as possible.”

Team spirit

It was not a game of flowing football with most of the game turning into a midfield scrap.

When Dunfermline did find a way through, Ricky Little was on hand to deny two crucial opportunities in both halves.

Campbell believes that shows the fight and togetherness instilled in his side.

“That’s what they’re there to do,” he said of Little’s blocks.

“Strikers get criticised for not scoring, defenders have got to defend properly.

“Those guys have been with me for seven years and they’re good defenders.

“My game is all about team spirit and what a spirit we have.

“We’re delighted. That’s three games out of four where we’ve not lost a goal.”