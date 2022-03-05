Dick Campbell: Arbroath didn’t play well but I’m not bothering my backside – three points is what matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell: Arbroath didn’t play well but I’m not bothering my backside – three points is what matters

By Scott Lorimer
March 5 2022, 6.47pm
Dick Campbell on the touchline as Arbroath beat Dunfermline at Gayfield
Dick Campbell on the touchline as Arbroath beat Dunfermline at Gayfield

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell admits his side weren’t at their best against Dunfermline as they returned to winning ways.

An early David Gold strike was enough to seal the three points for the Gayfield side – their first win in six games.

The side were made to work for their victory though and the Lichties’ defence was put to the test throughout.

‘Not bothered’

Campbell was well aware his side were up against it but was delighted to take the three points, keeping them at the top of the table.

“We didn’t play particularly well but I said before the game that I’m not bothering my backside how we play,” the Arbroath boss said.

Liam Henderson challenges Dan Pybus for the ball.
Liam Henderson challenges Dan Pybus for the ball.

“We’re into the last eight games of the season and we’re top of the league.

“That’s four times we’ve beaten Dunfermline this year.

“That just shows you the kind of season Arbroath are having.

“Dunfermline were a good side today. They don’t look like a team that will go down.

“John went for a very positive approach, they put four subs on and went three up front and hammered the box as much as possible.”

Team spirit

It was not a game of flowing football with most of the game turning into a midfield scrap.

When Dunfermline did find a way through, Ricky Little was on hand to deny two crucial opportunities in both halves.

Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.
Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.

Campbell believes that shows the fight and togetherness instilled in his side.

“That’s what they’re there to do,” he said of Little’s blocks.

“Strikers get criticised for not scoring, defenders have got to defend properly.

“Those guys have been with me for seven years and they’re good defenders.

“My game is all about team spirit and what a spirit we have.

“We’re delighted. That’s three games out of four where we’ve not lost a goal.”

