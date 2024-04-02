Fife mum on weight loss jabs: ‘I lost three stone – it’s a great tool, but you need to put the work in too’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum on weight loss jabs: ‘I lost three stone – it’s a great tool, but you need to put the work in too’

Sarah-Jane O'Donnell reveals how she went from a dress size 14-16 to a 10 after using the weekly weight-loss jab for a year and a half.

Fife mum Sarah-Jane O'Donnell opens up about using weight-loss injection Wegovy. She is pictured with her son, Grayson.
Fife mum Sarah-Jane O'Donnell opens up about using weight-loss injection Wegovy. She is pictured with her son, Grayson. Image: Lana Eve Photography.
By Debbie Clarke

A Fife mum has shared her experience of using weight-loss injection Wegovy – but says you also have to put the work in to achieve the best results.

Sarah-Jane O’Donnell, who lives in Dunfermline, lost three stones after taking Wegovy over the course of a year and a half.

But while the mum-of-one has praised the drug for being a good tool to help her lose weight, she stresses that it isn’t a ‘quick fix’.

And that in order to get the best results, she says you also need make important changes to your diet and lifestyle.

The 38-year-old, who works as a registered nurse, explained why she decided to start using a weight-loss injection.

“I had always been naturally slim,” she says.

Fife mum Sarah-Jane O’Donnell lost three stone using Wegovy. Image: Sarah-Jane O’Donnell.

“And then there were a few major life events that happened and I am quite an emotional eater.

“In 2017 my dad passed away, then I had my son in 2020.

“And in 2021 I had a cancer scare so over that period I just ate and ate.

“As a result I went from a size 10 to a size 14-16.

“I put on a lot of weight and I wasn’t comfortable.

“I didn’t feel confident in how I was looking.

“But I also found I had very little energy to play with my son.”

When she started working at the Julia Hart clinic in Dunfermline in 2022 she learned about the National Medical Weight Loss Programme – which the clinic offers – and was trained on how to take patients through it.

The programme includes using the weight-loss injection Wegovy (the brand name for the drug semaglutide) to help people lose weight.

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy is the brand name for a medicine called semaglutide.

It is approved for use in the NHS in Scotland alongside diet and physical activity to manage excess weight and obesity in some people.

Another name for semaglutide is Ozempic, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes because it can reduce blood sugar.

The Wegovy weight loss injection
The Wegovy weight loss injection. Image: Shutterstock

Wegovy and Ozempic are different medications but they contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide.

Wegovy contains a higher amount of semaglutide and is approved specifically for weight loss.

Deciding to try Wegovy

Sarah-Jane’s job at the clinic involves speaking to people about using the weight-loss drug semaglutide through the National Medical Weight Loss Programme and giving them advice.

She continued: “But I thought I can’t offer people advice when I am severely overweight myself – my BMI was 33 at that time.

“So I decided to try the drug myself – this was under two years ago.”

Sarah-Jane O'Donnell was a size 14-16 before she shed the pounds using weight-loss injection Wegovy.
Sarah-Jane O’Donnell was a size 14-16 before she shed the pounds using weight-loss injection Wegovy. Image: Sarah-Jane O’Donnell.

Sarah-Jane said she liked the fact that it isn’t an injection you have to take daily – it is just once a week.

“You try and take it on the same day each week at about the same time.

“I liked the fact that I did this through the National Medical Weight Loss Programme.

“I was armed with the knowledge that I have to actually make lifestyle changes to get the best results.

“It’s not the magic cure for losing weight but it definitely helps assist you to lose weight.”

How does Wegovy actually work?

Patients inject themselves once a week with pens pre-filled with semaglutide.

You can use it to inject yourself weekly, under the skin in the upper arms, stomach, thighs or buttocks.

The drug suppresses appetite by mimicking the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is released after eating.

It makes people using it feel full, thereby resulting in people eating less and reducing their overall calorie intake.

“You feel fuller for longer and less hungry so you don’t eat as much, resulting in weight-loss,” Sarah-Jane said.

“Because it suppresses your appetite, you don’t realise you are eating less, you are just stopping when you are full.

Fife mum Sarah Jane O’Donnell pictured before using weight-loss injection Wegovy. Image: Sarah-Jane O’Donnell

“I was always the type of person who went up for second and third plates and even if I was full I would still eat what was in front of me.

“But having these injections totally took that away from me.”

Sarah-Jane said it also took away her cravings for sweet treats.

“I would love nothing more than a cake or a trip to McDonalds.

“But after having these weekly injections all I craved was juicy, fresh salads and pink lady apples.

“I was drinking a lot of water too.

“These were things that were not normally consistent with my diet at all!

“It just made it easier because you felt you were eating healthier – it put me off drinking Prosecco and wine as well.

“When I went out I would always drink Prosecco with my friends but you were lucky if I could drink two glasses.

“I felt so full I couldn’t drink anymore than that.”

However, it is recommended that you avoid drinking alcohol when taking Wegovy as it may reduce its effectiveness and increase the risk of side effects.

Did Sara-Jane experience any side-effects?

Fortunately Sarah-Jane didn’t suffer many side-effects with taking the drug.

“The only side effect I had was feeling a little bit sick after I had eaten,” she says.

“I just had this initially while I was getting used to reducing my food portions.

“I was putting down what I thought was a decent amount.

“But I couldn’t finish it and I found it too much. This made me realise I had to cut my portion size down.

“Some people have had nausea and are actually sick, while others have reported having diarrhoea and constipation.

“I didn’t experience any of that.

“But the more you take it as the weeks go on, the less the side effects you have.

“So for example if you are on your third week, you will start to see the side effects might not be as bad as the first week.”

What happens after stopping the drug?

Sarah-Jane had a break from taking Wegovy.

But then decided not to go back on it as her weight had come down and her BMI was at a healthier level.

While there have been reports of people using weight-loss injections putting all the weight back on after stopping, Sarah-Jane said this is why you have to put some work in yourself.

She explains: “Wegovy is a tool to help you lose weight but you have to change your behaviours.

“There is the chance of rebound weight when you stop taking the medication.

“But it’s about re-training your brain – changing your eating habits and exercising that helps you to keep the weight off.

“The injections aren’t a magic cure.

“But they give you a boost so when you start to lose the weight you want to make these changes and it helps with getting your brain into that mindset.”

She continued: “Since coming off it I have stuck to having smaller portions and I no longer want to have second or third helpings.

Fife mum Sara-Jane O’Donnell lost three stone using weight-loss injection Wegovy. Image: Sarah-Jane O’Donnell.

“I don’t go to the gym but it’s just things like moving more around the house and taking the long way round on a walk to the shops – all these things make a difference.

“When I really noticed the change was when I could dance to a full song with my son Grayson, 3, – I wasn’t able to do that when I was heavier.

Fife mum Sarah-Jane O’Donnell now has energy to dance with her son Grayson after using Wegovy. Image: Lana Eve Photography.

“My BMI is now in the healthy range and I am now at less risk of heart disease – it has changed my health completely.”

Importance of getting professional advice

Sarah-Jane felt having face-to-face support of medical professionals before taking the drug is important.

“The problem with online prescriptions is that people can hide the truth.

“But when you go to a clinic you have a robust medical questionnaire to fill out.

“So if for example you have a history of thyroid cancer in your family you are automatically excluded from taking the drug.

“You also meet a medical professional face to face.

“We check your blood pressure, heart rate and weight just to make sure everything is correct so we know the drug is suitable for you.

“At the clinic we also inform your GP. You have to give us permission to do that but if you don’t we won’t prescribe for you.”

Being aware of the risks and the side-effects

As with any medication people need to be aware of side-effects and possible risks from taking weight-loss injections like Wegovy.

Dr Andrew Cowie, deputy chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee and a GP in Dundee. Image: British Medical Association Scotland.

Dr Andrew Cowie, deputy chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee and a GP in Dundee, said: “Most Wegovy side effects tend to be gastrointestinal – such as nausea, heartburn, cramping, diarrhoea and constipation.

“Usually these are fairly minor and in 90% of people they settle down after a few weeks.

“However, you also see a higher rate of gallstones in people taking Wegovy.

“And the most serious side effect is acute pancreatitis that can be fatal – though it is rare.

“As with all drugs it is possible to develop an allergic reaction.

“There are also interactions with other medicines.”

He added: “All these things mean that it shouldn’t be taken without the advice of a medical professional who knows your medical history and current prescriptions.”

How do I get Wegovy in Fife and Tayside?

Within the NHS, weightloss injections like Wegovy can only be prescribed within a specialist weight management service.

In the first instance speak to your GP to discuss a referral to a service in your area.

Weight-loss injections are also available to buy privately through specialist clinics like the Julia Hart Skin and Laser Clinic in Dunfermline, Fife.

It offers the National Medical Weight Loss Programme. (NMWLP). Prices from £240.

Freshinc Medispa, based in Dundee, also offer weight-loss injections through the The National Medical Weight Loss Programme. Treatment is priced from £300.

The Skinz Clinic in Dundee also offers the programme.

People can also buy weight-loss injections like Wegovy or Semaglutide with a prescription at online chemists like Boots and Asda.

Prices start from £169 and upwards with one single pen of Wegovy containing four weekly doses.

Conversation