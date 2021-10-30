Peter Grant on prospect of Dunfermline board talks and ‘understandable’ fan fury after Arbroath collapse

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Grant expects imminent talks with the Dunfermline board, as per his regular routine, amid intensifying calls for him to be sacked in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat against Arbroath.

The full-time whistle at Gayfield brought vociferous jeers from travelling supporters, many of whom bluntly called for Grant to be removed from his position as Pars boss.

The scenes were comparable to those which followed the 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South, which brought about a conference with chairman Ross McArthur and sporting director Thomas Meggle prior to him being backed.

Courier Sport understands McArthur has been unwell this week and did not travel to Angus for the fixture, while the club’s German owners are not currently in Scotland.

Vice-chairman Bill Braisby and director Bob Garmory were at Gayfield.

Asked whether he would expect a debrief with Dunfermline chiefs in the next 24 hours, Grant said: “I speak to them every day.

“They have been a great support to me. They know how hard we are working and, although people say ‘the harder you work, the luckier you become’, I’m not sure I agree with that any more!

“We can’t work any harder.”

Errors

The Pars remain the only side in the SPFL without a league win and are three points adrift of guaranteed Championship safety.

That is unacceptable by any measure, given the quality within the Dunfermline dressing room.

Against Arbroath, they contrived to throw away a two-goal advantage — albeit the hosts must be commended for a masterful turnaround; illustrating character and quality.

“We are preparing for matches right, saying the right things, but you still need a bit of fortune,” Grant continued. “You also need to do the job that was asked at crucial moments.

“I look at every one of their goals and there was an error on our part.”

Police escort

Grant did bemoan what he felt was a blatant handball prior to the Bobby Linn wonder-goal which gave the Lichties a 3-2 lead.

“People will leave here thinking this or that — I understand that frustration — but you need a little help at times,” added Grant. “It was a blatant foul in the build-up to the goal.”

The embattled Pars gaffer also felt that Nikolay Todorov should have slipped O’Hara through on goal in the early stages for a chance to make it 3-0.

None of which is likely to cut much ice with the Dunfermline fans — a small band of whom gathered outside the stadium at full-time, resulting in the Pars team bus requiring a police escort.

“I’m not trying to be condescending but I understand the frustration of supporters,” added Grant. “If I have a team that is 2-0 up then I expect to win the match.”