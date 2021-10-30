Zander Clark: St Johnstone hero against Dundee United has given perfect response to Scotland disappointment, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

Zander Clark: St Johnstone hero against Dundee United has given perfect response to Scotland disappointment, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
October 30 2021, 7.40pm
St Johnstone's Zander Clark is congratulated by Callum Booth on full-time.
St Johnstone's Zander Clark is congratulated by Callum Booth on full-time.

Zander Clark has given the perfect response to being left out of the last Scotland squad, according to his club manager.

And St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes the Tannadice hero is stating a powerful case for a quick-fire recall.

Clark was Saints’ Tayside derby man of the match – producing six magnificent saves to break Dundee United hearts and protect the Perth side’s 1-0 lead.

“Zander was outstanding,” said Davidson. “Some of the saves were phenomenal.

“All credit to him because he didn’t let his head go down when he didn’t get back in the Scotland squad.

“I think if any manager is watching that today they’ll think it was a decent performance!

Zander Clark makes a crucial second half save.

“Zander reacted to it the right way. I told him to keep performing at a high level and he’s doing that.

“He’s done it in big games against big teams.”

High press and then hanging on

It was excellent play and a clinical Ali Crawford finish that earned Saints their half-time lead and heart and commitment under second half siege that ensured they held on to it.

“I thought we were excellent first half,” said Davidson. “We pressed really high up and they only had a chance from a set-play.

“Apart from that, our pressing was really good and we played some good football as well.

“I brought Ali Crawford in to give us that bit of quality when we get into good areas.

“His goal was a fantastic finish and it’s great to see him get a consistent run of games.

“If he can keep producing moments like that then we’ll be delighted.”

A big week

Davidson added: “It was a big week for us – playing Celtic, Hearts and Dundee United.

“We have a lot of injuries too, so we were hanging in.

“But that’s when you need your goalie and he produced some moments of magic.

“We were down to the bare bones in midfield.

“We didn’t have Liam Craig, David Wotherspoon and Murray Davidson was on the bench even though he’s not fit.”

Davidson paid tribute to the Saints’ travelling support for the part they played in making sure his team saw the game out for a narrow win.

“The fans were fantastic,” he said. “They always give us good backing at Tannadice and in that last 15 or 20 minutes they helped us get the result.

Dundee United 0 St Johnstone 1: Zander Clark heroics help Saints claim first Tannadice win in six years

