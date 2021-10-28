Dunfermline earn unwanted SPFL record after Ross County’s Dundee demolition – but Peter Grant is ready to fight ‘fire with fire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline earn unwanted SPFL record after Ross County’s Dundee demolition – but Peter Grant is ready to fight ‘fire with fire’

By Alan Temple
October 28 2021, 5.00pm
Standalone: Winless Dunfermline

Dundee’s dismal capitulation against Ross County has left Dunfermline as the only side in the entire SPFL without a league victory this term.

Peter Grant’s Pars, who began the campaign nursing title aspirations, have played 11 Championship games and are yet to taste victory.

While the Fifers have stemmed the flow of porous early-season defeats, a run of five draws in their last six fixtures has done little to capture the imagination of an irked fanbase.

They remain rooted to the foot of the second tier, albeit only three points adrift of guaranteed safety and — dare they dream — 12 points behind the promotion playoff places.

Prior to a remarkable evening of Premiership football on Wednesday evening, Ross County were also without a victory.

However, the Staggies addressed that particular malaise in phenomenal fashion, claiming a 5-0 win at Dens Park.

Lowland League strugglers Vale of Leithen (16 defeats on the bounce and a goal difference of -94) and the Highland League’s bottom club Fort William are the next winless clubs in the Scottish pyramid.

Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich are yet to register their maiden triumphs of the campaign in the English Premier League, albeit they have all played two fewer matches than Dunfermline.

Every club in the EFL has won at least once.

Fighting fire with fire

The Pars, who have welcomed Graham Dorrans back to light training this week, could barely face a more onerous challenge as they seek to put a precious three points on the board.

Grant takes his players to gusty Gayfield to face a Lichties side riding high in third spot and fresh from a 1-0 win away to league leaders Inverness.

Flying high: Campbell

Ex-East End Park gaffer Dick Campbell has Arbroath flying and embattled Grant is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

“I think people can forget that Arbroath have good players and are a good team,” said Grant. “They mix it but the standard never drops. They show guts and determination.

“I am not surprised by the results they get because I know how hard they work at it.

“They fight for each other every moment of the game.

“We know that we need to put in a big performance and fight fire with fire.

“We need to take our chances. If we don’t, they will punish us because they have quality players.”

Dom Thomas stayed ‘mentally solid’ amid Dunfermline absence and Peter Grant ‘work ethic’ comments

