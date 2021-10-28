Dunfermline earn unwanted SPFL record after Ross County’s Dundee demolition – but Peter Grant is ready to fight ‘fire with fire’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s dismal capitulation against Ross County has left Dunfermline as the only side in the entire SPFL without a league victory this term.

Peter Grant’s Pars, who began the campaign nursing title aspirations, have played 11 Championship games and are yet to taste victory.

While the Fifers have stemmed the flow of porous early-season defeats, a run of five draws in their last six fixtures has done little to capture the imagination of an irked fanbase.

They remain rooted to the foot of the second tier, albeit only three points adrift of guaranteed safety and — dare they dream — 12 points behind the promotion playoff places.

Prior to a remarkable evening of Premiership football on Wednesday evening, Ross County were also without a victory.

However, the Staggies addressed that particular malaise in phenomenal fashion, claiming a 5-0 win at Dens Park.

Lowland League strugglers Vale of Leithen (16 defeats on the bounce and a goal difference of -94) and the Highland League’s bottom club Fort William are the next winless clubs in the Scottish pyramid.

Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich are yet to register their maiden triumphs of the campaign in the English Premier League, albeit they have all played two fewer matches than Dunfermline.

Every club in the EFL has won at least once.

Fighting fire with fire

The Pars, who have welcomed Graham Dorrans back to light training this week, could barely face a more onerous challenge as they seek to put a precious three points on the board.

Grant takes his players to gusty Gayfield to face a Lichties side riding high in third spot and fresh from a 1-0 win away to league leaders Inverness.

Ex-East End Park gaffer Dick Campbell has Arbroath flying and embattled Grant is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

“I think people can forget that Arbroath have good players and are a good team,” said Grant. “They mix it but the standard never drops. They show guts and determination.

“I am not surprised by the results they get because I know how hard they work at it.

“They fight for each other every moment of the game.

“We know that we need to put in a big performance and fight fire with fire.

“We need to take our chances. If we don’t, they will punish us because they have quality players.”