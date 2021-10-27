3 Dunfermline talking points as ‘seven minutes’ stat shines through and fans rise to Thomas Meggle plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

3 Dunfermline talking points as ‘seven minutes’ stat shines through and fans rise to Thomas Meggle plea

By Alan Temple
October 27 2021, 5.00pm
Dunfermline's plight
Dunfermline's plight

Dunfermline looked destined to escape the relegation places. Respite at last.

Deep into the second half at East End Park, they were beating Raith Rovers — the sort of derby triumph that can kick-start a season — while Hamilton and Morton were both drawing.

Then Accies found the net. Then Brad Spencer cancelled out Dom Thomas’ sensational opener. 

Another winless outing; another maddening evening for the Pars faithful.

Dunfermline remain bottom of the league and Peter Grant takes his charges to Arbroath on Saturday acutely aware of the magnitude of the task, and the necessity of victory.

Patient Pars

In backing Grant, Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle asked for ‘positive encouragement rather than criticism’ earlier this month.

And that is largely what the Pars have received.

Given the Fifers’ precarious position and the widespread dissatisfaction of many, the backing enjoyed by the players has been admirable.

East End Park was electric on Tuesday night and, even as the whistle blew on another stalemate, jeers were minimal.

It must be said, there were a few distasteful chants during the match, of which Dunfermline chiefs are cognisant — but the support from the vast majority was boisterous and positive.

Inverness; Raith Rovers (twice); Hamilton; Partick Thistle — the fans have stuck by the team in all of those matches despite none heralding victory.

The Dunfermline faithful rose to the challenge laid out in that board statement.

Should the Pars fail to beat Arbroath on Saturday, then Meggle and the board will come under pressure to act on another part of that address: ‘Results have to change, and quickly’.

Retreat

Grant referenced it during his post-match media conference.

Dunfermline were not supposed to drop deep, cede territory and invite Rovers upon them.

But that is what happened.

Asked whether tension played a part in the retreat, Grant added: ‘Quite possibly’.

Perhaps unfamiliarity was a factor, too.

Prior to Tuesday’s Fife derby, the Pars had held the lead for the sum-total of seven minutes (when they were 2-1 up against Morton) in 10 Championship fixtures.

With the weighty millstone of being winless in the league hanging heavy around the neck of the players, Dunfermline’s defending became increasingly desperate.

The leveller had been coming.

Silver lining

None of which is to suggest Dunfermline played badly against Rovers. They didn’t.

Had their form in the early part of the season not put them behind the 8-ball, it would have been a creditable result against a fine side.

One of their star performers — as has been the case during their run of defensive solidity — was Mark Connolly.

Mark Connolly in action

The 29-year-old has emerged as a vocal leader, excellent performer and calming presence since arriving on loan from Dundee United.

Connolly made a wonderful block to deny a goal-bound Dario Zanatta drive in the first period and was an attacking threat in the Rovers area.

On and off the pitch, Connolly has been a fine capture and his influence will be key if there is to be a turnaround in fortunes.

Peter Grant in ‘dirty side’ lament as Dunfermline boss insists Pars shot themselves in foot against Raith Rovers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]