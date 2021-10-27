3 Dunfermline talking points as ‘seven minutes’ stat shines through and fans rise to Thomas Meggle plea

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline looked destined to escape the relegation places. Respite at last.

Deep into the second half at East End Park, they were beating Raith Rovers — the sort of derby triumph that can kick-start a season — while Hamilton and Morton were both drawing.

Then Accies found the net. Then Brad Spencer cancelled out Dom Thomas’ sensational opener.

Another winless outing; another maddening evening for the Pars faithful.

Dunfermline remain bottom of the league and Peter Grant takes his charges to Arbroath on Saturday acutely aware of the magnitude of the task, and the necessity of victory.

Patient Pars

In backing Grant, Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle asked for ‘positive encouragement rather than criticism’ earlier this month.

And that is largely what the Pars have received.

Given the Fifers’ precarious position and the widespread dissatisfaction of many, the backing enjoyed by the players has been admirable.

East End Park was electric on Tuesday night and, even as the whistle blew on another stalemate, jeers were minimal.

Still not good enough football wise. However the fans in the NW tonight were unreal.👏🏻🏁 @NWfaithful @SECTION_NW pic.twitter.com/MPjv5PuQt7 — ChloeWestwater💓 (@chloe_dafc_x) October 26, 2021

It must be said, there were a few distasteful chants during the match, of which Dunfermline chiefs are cognisant — but the support from the vast majority was boisterous and positive.

Inverness; Raith Rovers (twice); Hamilton; Partick Thistle — the fans have stuck by the team in all of those matches despite none heralding victory.

The Dunfermline faithful rose to the challenge laid out in that board statement.

Should the Pars fail to beat Arbroath on Saturday, then Meggle and the board will come under pressure to act on another part of that address: ‘Results have to change, and quickly’.

Retreat

Grant referenced it during his post-match media conference.

Dunfermline were not supposed to drop deep, cede territory and invite Rovers upon them.

But that is what happened.

Asked whether tension played a part in the retreat, Grant added: ‘Quite possibly’.

Perhaps unfamiliarity was a factor, too.

Prior to Tuesday’s Fife derby, the Pars had held the lead for the sum-total of seven minutes (when they were 2-1 up against Morton) in 10 Championship fixtures.

With the weighty millstone of being winless in the league hanging heavy around the neck of the players, Dunfermline’s defending became increasingly desperate.

The leveller had been coming.

Silver lining

None of which is to suggest Dunfermline played badly against Rovers. They didn’t.

Had their form in the early part of the season not put them behind the 8-ball, it would have been a creditable result against a fine side.

One of their star performers — as has been the case during their run of defensive solidity — was Mark Connolly.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a vocal leader, excellent performer and calming presence since arriving on loan from Dundee United.

Connolly made a wonderful block to deny a goal-bound Dario Zanatta drive in the first period and was an attacking threat in the Rovers area.

On and off the pitch, Connolly has been a fine capture and his influence will be key if there is to be a turnaround in fortunes.