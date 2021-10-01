Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Connolly details whirlwind Dunfermline debut timeline and reveals message from Dundee United boss Thomas Courts

By Alan Temple
October 1 2021, 7.30am Updated: October 1 2021, 9.09am
Mark Connolly has revealed he met his new Dunfermline teammates in the Stark’s Park dressing room following a whirlwind loan switch from Dundee United.

Connolly, 29, completed the formalities of his move to East End Park late on Tuesday evening.

With no session on the day of the Raith Rovers match, he was unable to train with the Pars on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Dunfermline boss Peter Grant — down to the bare bones in central defence — pitched him straight into action for the televised Fife derby.

Connolly performed admirably in the circumstances; his rapport with centre-back partner Vytas Gaspuitis and right-back Aaron Comrie gradually growing during the 1-1 draw.

“I got a late call from the manager at Dundee United [Thomas Courts] and got over to Dunfermline’s stadium about 7.30 p.m. to get the deal done,” said Connolly.

“I left East End Park on Tuesday night at half-nine, got home and then found out I was playing against Raith.

“I met some of the boys for the first time in my life in the dressing room before the game!

“But I’m experienced enough. You have to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

“It’s like my first day back at school but it’s been brilliant!

“The boys have been very welcoming. This will help my fitness and hopefully I can help the football club. I owe Dunfermline for giving me that opportunity.”

‘Get the love back’

The big Irishman’s solid showing was all the more commendable given it was his first start since suffering a serious knee injury against Motherwell on May 12.

And United boss Courts is keen for Connolly to regain his match sharpness ahead of the situation being reassessed in January.

“The message from the United gaffer was to go and play some games,” continued Connolly.

Connolly suffered a serious injury last term

“I’ve had a tough year with losing my father [Martin] in February, being out of the team after doing my PCL [posterior cruciate ligament] in the second-last game of last season and only coming back recently.

“I’ve missed a lot of football this year and the biggest thing was to get out and play some football — get the love for it back.”

And Connolly is adamant he can discover that feel-good factor at Dunfermline despite their precarious position at the foot of the Championship.

At the same time, Grant is keen for Connolly to emerge as a vocal leader in the dressing room and a nurturing figure for young talent at the club.

“I could have gone to other teams in the Championship but Dunfermline is a team I feel should be doing better in the league,” added Connolly. “Hopefully, I can help out, on and off the park.

“It’s hard when you’ve not won games — tough for any player, young and old — but I want to come in with a fresh mindset, new eyes, new mouth and if I can help out, I’ll try.”

