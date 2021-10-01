Mark Connolly details whirlwind Dunfermline debut timeline and reveals message from Dundee United boss Thomas Courts

Mark Connolly has revealed he met his new Dunfermline teammates in the Stark’s Park dressing room following a whirlwind loan switch from Dundee United.

Connolly, 29, completed the formalities of his move to East End Park late on Tuesday evening.

With no session on the day of the Raith Rovers match, he was unable to train with the Pars on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Dunfermline boss Peter Grant — down to the bare bones in central defence — pitched him straight into action for the televised Fife derby.

Connolly performed admirably in the circumstances; his rapport with centre-back partner Vytas Gaspuitis and right-back Aaron Comrie gradually growing during the 1-1 draw.

“I got a late call from the manager at Dundee United [Thomas Courts] and got over to Dunfermline’s stadium about 7.30 p.m. to get the deal done,” said Connolly.

“I left East End Park on Tuesday night at half-nine, got home and then found out I was playing against Raith.

“I met some of the boys for the first time in my life in the dressing room before the game!

“But I’m experienced enough. You have to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

“It’s like my first day back at school but it’s been brilliant!

“The boys have been very welcoming. This will help my fitness and hopefully I can help the football club. I owe Dunfermline for giving me that opportunity.”

‘Get the love back’

The big Irishman’s solid showing was all the more commendable given it was his first start since suffering a serious knee injury against Motherwell on May 12.

And United boss Courts is keen for Connolly to regain his match sharpness ahead of the situation being reassessed in January.

“The message from the United gaffer was to go and play some games,” continued Connolly.

“I’ve had a tough year with losing my father [Martin] in February, being out of the team after doing my PCL [posterior cruciate ligament] in the second-last game of last season and only coming back recently.

“I’ve missed a lot of football this year and the biggest thing was to get out and play some football — get the love for it back.”

And Connolly is adamant he can discover that feel-good factor at Dunfermline despite their precarious position at the foot of the Championship.

At the same time, Grant is keen for Connolly to emerge as a vocal leader in the dressing room and a nurturing figure for young talent at the club.

“I could have gone to other teams in the Championship but Dunfermline is a team I feel should be doing better in the league,” added Connolly. “Hopefully, I can help out, on and off the park.

“It’s hard when you’ve not won games — tough for any player, young and old — but I want to come in with a fresh mindset, new eyes, new mouth and if I can help out, I’ll try.”