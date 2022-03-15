Bobby Kamwa returns to Leeds United for treatment as Dunfermline receive Jakub Stolarczyk international update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan Dunfermline striker Bobby Kamwa has returned to Leeds United for treatment on a troublesome foot injury.

The Cameroonian youngster has endured rotten luck since arriving at East End Park, making just two appearances totalling 29 minutes due to fitness issues.

An initial attempt to scan the persistent complaint was put on hold due to faulty machinery at an Edinburgh clinic.

However, tests have now taken place and they show a slight recurrence of a prior knock.

With parent club Leeds aware of how to treat the issue thoroughly, Kamwa is currently back at their Thorp Arch base. It is hoped he will return to Fife later this week.

“Bobby has actually gone back down to Leeds to get an injection in the affected area,” explained Hughes.

“The second scan came back. It’s basically [a problem] on the tendon — an old injury which has resurfaced a little bit.

“Tommy Scanlon, our physio, has been great in working closely with Leeds and their medical team. The plan was to get him back down to Leeds — they’ll get him scanned, jagged and look after him.

“Hopefully, that’ll go well and they send him back up the road, ready to go.”

Hughes added: “There’s a frustration from all of us at Dunfermline, and I know there’s a frustration from Bobby.

“But if Bobby Kamwa only plays the last two or three games of the season — or the last game of the season — and scores the winner to keep us in the league, then it’s all been worthwhile!”

Jakub Stolarczyk to attend Poland duty

Meanwhile, Hughes has confirmed that Pars goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk WILL report for international duty following Friday night’s fixture against Morton.

Stolarczyk was named in the Poland under-21 squad for upcoming fixtures against Israel (March 24) and Hungary (March 29).

Hughes initially hinted that Stolarczyk — on loan from Leicester City — may remain at East End End if it became apparent he would not be starting either game for his country.

However, it appears that the youngster will be involved.

As such, Dunfermline number two Deniz Mehmet faces a race against time to shake off an injured finger ahead of clashes against Partick Thistle and Inverness, with 44-year-old Neil Alexander the only other registered goalkeeper at the club.

Should Mehmet be unavailable, Hughes has lined up more than one emergency loan option.

“We are looking at Deniz [Mehmet] at the moment,” he added. “He is starting to do some handling work. We are hoping to play a couple of practice matches and see where he is.

“Bringing in an emergency loan is still a possibility but that depends on Deniz’s fitness. It’s all ifs and buts.

“We’ve been working hard to see what’s going about and we have a couple in the pipeline.

“It looks like Jakub will definitely go away [with Poland]. His last game will be on Friday night and we’ll miss him for two games.”