John Hughes ‘deja vu’ quip as Dunfermline boss admits emergency goalkeeper swoop could be required

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes admits Dunfermline could be forced to request special dispensation to sign a goalkeeper following Jakub Stolarczyk’s call-up to the Poland under-21 squad.

The on-loan Leicester City stopper has been named in Maciej Stolarczyk’s squad for the upcoming fixtures against Israel (March 24) and Hungary (March 29).

That would see Stolarczyk miss Dunfermline’s Championship fixtures against Partick Thistle and Inverness.

Ex-Dundee United keeper Deniz Mehmet is no closer to full fitness as he battles a finger injury.

Owain fon Williams, meanwhile, was released by mutual consent on February 28.

As such, Dunfermline could be left with coach Neil Alexander — who turns 44 on Thursday and hung up his gloves in the summer of 2018 — as the club’s only available registered goalkeeper.

“It was like deja vu,” said Hughes, referring to an infamous situation during his time in charge of Raith Rovers in March 2017.

Midfielder Ryan Stevenson was forced to go between the sticks for a match against Ayr United due to injuries to Kevin Cuthbert, Aaron Lennox and Conor Brennan.

However, Hughes doesn’t foresee anything quite so farcical occurring this time.

“The wheels are in motion,” continued Hughes. “We’re seeing what’s about [available goalkeepers], if needed.

“If Deniz [Mehmet] is not fit, or even half-fit, I think we can get an emergency goalkeeper on loan.

“There are avenues to cover ourselves. We’ll probably ask a club to do us a right favour, if it comes to that.”

Poland talks

However, Hughes’ first port of call in avoiding a selection crisis is his ongoing talks with Stolarczyk and the Polish FA.

If they do not intend to start Stolarczyk in either fixture then — and only with the player’s permission — Dunfermline may seek to keep him at East End Park.

“That’s something we are looking at. Is he going to go right in there and start?” continued Hughes. “We’re going to ask the question.

“But he’s desperate to represent his country and we would never stand in anyone’s way. Jakub wants international recognition.

“He is very proud of his country. We talk about what is going on with the war over in Ukraine and what Poland are doing for the refugees — and you can see how proud Jakub is.”

Hughes added: “We just need to hope that Deniz [Mehmet] gets up to speed. He is still a little bit away. We will get on with things until then, and deal with the situation as it comes.

“Hopefully, it won’t come to that [emergency loan].”

Embrace the pressure

Prior to the aforementioned encounters against Partick and Inverness, the Pars travel to Hamilton this weekend before hosting Morton next Friday night.

Dunfermline slipped to the foot of the Championship with a 1-0 defeat against Arbroath on Saturday, seven points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Hughes added: “I’ve been in this situation before and it’s not great. But the whole league has something to play for and there’s pressure on every game. It’s a case of embracing it.”