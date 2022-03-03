Owain Fon Williams’ emotional Dunfermline farewell as John Hughes admits ‘there was a lump in my throat’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes has opened up on Owain Fon Williams’ ‘very emotional’ Dunfermline farewell.

The Fife outfit confirmed on Monday evening that the popular Welshman would be leaving the club with immediate effect following two years at East End Park.

Fon Williams made 56 appearances for the Pars and served as captain for a period earlier this season.

He celebrated his 500th senior outing this term.

However, the 34-year-old made the decision to depart for ‘family reasons’, ending his seven season stay in Scottish football.

Indeed, Hughes was the man who first brought Fon Williams to these shores, signing the stopper for Inverness in the summer of 2015.

“That was very emotional on Monday,” said Hughes. “I can’t speak highly enough of Fonners.

“I brought him to Scotland when I was up at Inverness and I’d been talking to him over the last couple of weeks. Obviously, he’s made his mind up, for personal reasons. We totally understand it, there’s no point in going into it. He knows where we are.

“When we announced it to the players on Monday, there was a lump in my throat.

“He got a standing ovation, a round of applause, and you could see the emotion in Fonners. I could see a tear in his eye when he was saying his goodbyes.

“I can’t speak highly enough of what he’s done for this club. He’s been here for two years — we were working it out — and he was always up for the fight; always up for the challenge.

“No matter what he does, and where he goes, we wish him all the best.”

As well as performing with distinction on the pitch, Fon Williams was a giant in the dressing room.

He was a leader during testing times for the Pars, particularly this season, and always among the first to address the media and deliver home truths — even following the most disheartening results.

Fon Williams, a talented artist, also raised money for Dunfermline during the Covid crisis with a wonderful historic portrait of East End Park.

“He deserves to be very fondly remembered here,” lauded Hughes. “Fonners was a senior player, he could keep that dressing room in hand and was our captain when it wasn’t Graham Dorrans.

“He has fantastic leadership qualities and was a great ambassador for Dunfermline Athletic in the way he conducts himself.

“Fonners will be missed but it’s part and parcel of football and we just need to move on.”

In an address to Pars fans, Fon Williams tweeted: “Thank you to everyone at @officialdafc [Dunfermline] past and present, especially those who gave me the opportunity to represent this wonderful club, it was always an honour.”

Fon Williams also served as Dunfermline’s goalkeeping coach. Neil Alexander has joined Dunfermline’s staff as a replacement and will be registered as a player.