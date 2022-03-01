John Hughes’ Dunfermline revolution assessed as shock Liam Polworth arrival completes winter business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the clock ticked down to midnight on Monday, Dunfermline boss John Hughes had one last trick up his sleeve.

The arrival of Liam Polworth from Kilmarnock, secured mere hours prior to the loan window closing, took the Pars’ tally of winter captures to seven.

From Stevie Lawless to Polwarth, Hughes has reshaped a toiling Dunfermline squad in a matter of months, with seven players departing.

The Fifers remain in a bleak position in Championship, five points adrift of eight-placed Ayr United. But with just one defeat in their last six fixtures, Hughes’ reshaped roster is showing ample signs of life.

This is undoubtedly a squad better equipped for the fraught, nerve-shredding challenge ahead.

Here, Courier Sport casts its eye over Dunfermline mid-season transfer business.

Stevie Lawless

The first signing made by John Hughes and perhaps the most important.

The former Livingston and Motherwell winger immediately added direct dribbling, a deadly set-piece delivery and an eye for goal to the Pars’ ranks.

Lawless has scored twice and notched one assist in eight outings for Dunfermline, while displaying laudable versatility by playing on the flank and just behind lone striker, Lewis McCann.

GOAL! @StevenLawless91 puts Dunfermline 1-0 up after 58 minutes and here’s the goal! pic.twitter.com/UEu3HjeDF3 — Pars Review (@ParsReview) February 12, 2022

With Dom Thomas now available and Ryan Dow an ever-reliable option, the Pars have depth, experience and quality in wide areas.

Coll Donaldson

Donaldson could have been forgiven for wilting after a nightmare debut — a 5-0 defeat against Morton, in which he scored an own goal. A searing baptism of fire.

That makes the big defender’s form all the more impressive.

Since that grim afternoon in Greenock, Donaldson has been pivotal in Dunfermline registering three clean sheets in six games.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Ayr United. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/8MKXodlWUV — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 6, 2022

He also scored a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw against Ayr United on February 5.

Hughes’ faith in former Dundee United stopper Donaldson — who had not played a game since August 8 prior to arriving from Ross County — is being repaid with every passing game.

Joe Chalmers

Understated and far from flashy, Chalmers has been a bright addition.

The ex-Celtic youngster circulates possession superbly, is positionally bright and, being naturally left-footed, gives balance to the midfield three.

With Dan Pybus bringing the graft, the likes of Chalmers and Graham Dorrans can provide the guile for Dunfermline.

Given his wand of a left foot, Chalmers will undoubtedly seek to add potency in the final third, whether through assists, digs from distance or set-piece deliveries.

Bobby Kamwa

Hughes was visibly buoyed by the arrival of Bobby Kamwa on loan from Leeds.

“The fans will love him and I’ve said to him: this is his stage,” said the Pars boss.

He would get punters off their seats.

But through no fault of his own, the Cameroonian forward has been plagued with niggling injuries and restricted to just two substitute appearances totalling 28 minutes.

A waspish, direct attacker who can play from the left flank or lead the line, Dunfermline will hope Kamwa can still make a notable contribution between now and May.

Jakub Stolarczyk

Leicester City starlet Stolarczyk joined the Pars on January 31 and immediately grabbed the No.1 spot from the now-departed Owain fon Williams.

Still only 21 years of age and without a single senior appearance prior to his move north, Stolarczyk’s showings have been solid, commanding and composed.

He does not carry himself like a rookie.

The Polish stopper’s showing in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Killie was the pick of the bunch so far, with the 6ft 4ins kid making a couple of super saves and dominating his six-yard box.

Dunfermline are hopeful of extending Stolarczyk’s loan deal for the entirety of next season.

Based on his performances to date, that could be an inspired move.

Efe Ambrose

Just two games into his Dunfermline career and there have already been impressive highs and lamentable lows. So far, so Efe.

The former Celtic star endured a testing debut during a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock on February 12.

Ambrose was culpable for Kyle Lafferty’s leveller after diving into a challenge and allowing Blair Alston to skip past him. After several weeks warming the bench for St Johnstone, rustiness told.

However, Ambrose was superb when the sides met again on Saturday. He coped admirably with the challenge posed by Lafferty, who boasted five goals in his last six games prior to the stalemate.

Once the 33-year-old regains full match sharpness, he boasts the class, pedigree and infectious personality to be a massive factor in Dunfermline’s survival bid.

Liam Polworth

Hughes had made no secret of his desire to snap up an attacking midfielder.

Graham Dorrans has occasionally filled that role to good effect, particularly in the recent 2-0 victory at Queen of the South.

However, the ex-Rangers and Dundee man is more comfortable in a deeper role.

✍️ #DAFC are delighted to welcome Liam Polworth, on loan from @KilmarnockFC, until the end of the season. ➡️ https://t.co/rhCFtfYUnm pic.twitter.com/F7qQIvDZOC — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 28, 2022

In Polworth, Hughes has found his ‘No.10’; someone to link a combative engine room with McCann and the Pars’ gifted wingers.

The pair worked together at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while ‘Yogi’ even attempted to sign him while in charge of Ross County — his regard for the player is clear.

And Polworth will no doubt have a point to prove after making just 16 starts for Killie this term.