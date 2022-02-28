Owain Fon Williams leaves Dunfermline as Pars announce loan signing of Liam Polworth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owain Fon Williams leaves Dunfermline as Pars announce loan signing of Liam Polworth

By Scott Lorimer
February 28 2022, 10.09pm
Owain Fon Williams has left Dunfermline as Liam Polworth arrives.

Dunfermline have announced the departure of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams and also revealed the signing of Liam Polworth on loan.

Welsh international Fon Williams joined the Pars in 2020 after an initial stint on loan from Hamilton.

The shot stopper had recently taken up a role as goalkeeping coach, as well as occupying the number one jersey.

A statement from the club said that Fon Williams’ contract had been cancelled and that he wished to leave the club for family reasons. He has left with immediate effect.

Posting on social media, he tweeted: “Thank you to everyone at [Dunfermline] past and present, especially those who gave me the opportunity to represent this wonderful club, it was always an honour.

“I wish you all the very best going forward. Look after one another.”

The 34-year-old played 62 times for the Fife club and recently marked his 500th career appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

Liam Polworth signing

Meanwhile, Pars boss John Hughes has been reunited with Liam Polworth.

The midfielder has joined on loan from Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has featured 14 times for the Ayrshire side this season and scored on the opening day in their 2-0 win over Ayr United.

Polworth worked under Hughes at Inverness between 2013 and 2016 and was part of the Scottish Cup-winning squad of 2015.

He left the Highland side in 2019 for Motherwell, before joining Kilmarnock at the start of the season.

