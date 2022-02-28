Owain Fon Williams leaves Dunfermline as Pars announce loan signing of Liam Polworth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have announced the departure of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams and also revealed the signing of Liam Polworth on loan.

Welsh international Fon Williams joined the Pars in 2020 after an initial stint on loan from Hamilton.

The shot stopper had recently taken up a role as goalkeeping coach, as well as occupying the number one jersey.

A statement from the club said that Fon Williams’ contract had been cancelled and that he wished to leave the club for family reasons. He has left with immediate effect.

Thank you to everyone at @officialdafc past and present, especially those who gave me the opportunity to represent this wonderful club, it was always an honour. I wish you all the very best going forward. Look after one another COYP 🏁 https://t.co/0AzTKn1frj — Owain Fôn Williams (@owainfon) February 28, 2022

Posting on social media, he tweeted: “Thank you to everyone at [Dunfermline] past and present, especially those who gave me the opportunity to represent this wonderful club, it was always an honour.

“I wish you all the very best going forward. Look after one another.”

The 34-year-old played 62 times for the Fife club and recently marked his 500th career appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

Liam Polworth signing

Meanwhile, Pars boss John Hughes has been reunited with Liam Polworth.

The midfielder has joined on loan from Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has featured 14 times for the Ayrshire side this season and scored on the opening day in their 2-0 win over Ayr United.

Polworth worked under Hughes at Inverness between 2013 and 2016 and was part of the Scottish Cup-winning squad of 2015.

He left the Highland side in 2019 for Motherwell, before joining Kilmarnock at the start of the season.