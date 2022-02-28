Eetu Vertainen: ‘I love challenges in life’, says St Johnstone forward on loan at Linfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen is refusing to “give up” on his UK football dream.

And the Finnish under-21 international believes a successful loan spell in Northern Ireland will help keep it alive.

A combination of factors saw Vertainen drift out of the first team picture at McDiarmid Park following his summer arrival.

Manager Callum Davidson hasn’t lost hope that the 22-year-old can yet become a Premiership hit for Saints.

And neither has the man himself.

Vertainen’s loan to Linfield was agreed on transfer deadline day but the Irish Premier League title challengers had to wait a further week for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) certificate from the IFA to complete the deal.

Since then the former Ilves and HJK Helsinki forward has come off the bench in a top of the table clash with Glentoran and impressed from the start in a 1-0 victory against Portadown.

Eetu Vertainen looked more than decent when he came on for Linfield, just looked up for it , caused Glentoran a few issues but not enough to really trouble them but he looked positive and for the size of him also quite technical, should be a success at this level on that showing. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 12, 2022

Vertainen has his eyes on a winners’ medal – and then a return to Perth for the second half of his two-year contract.

And he confirmed that going back to Finland wasn’t and still isn’t in the career plan.

Won’t give up

“The last day of the transfer window was quite hectic but I was sure that if we could get it done, Linfield would a good option for me to get some games and develop as a player,” he said in an interview for Linfield’s match programme.

“I am delighted to be here.

“The league looks like a good level but I believe I can come in and make an impact.

“There was the option to go back home to Finland, but I felt it wasn’t the right time to return to where everything is familiar.

“I love challenges in life, so now I’m here to face it head on.

“I also made a decision when I arrived in the United Kingdom that I want to stay for some time and that I won’t give up, even if things are not going my way.

“In my loan spell here, I aim to score as many goals and create as many assists as possible and also to improve myself as a player overall.

“Any player who joins Linfield does so in the belief that they will be successful.

“It’s the biggest club in Northern Ireland and we all have the ambition and belief, as well as ability, to win the league. We have a great set-up here and I believe we can do it.”