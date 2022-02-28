Eetu Vertainen: ‘I love challenges in life’, says St Johnstone forward on loan at Linfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eetu Vertainen: ‘I love challenges in life’, says St Johnstone forward on loan at Linfield

By Eric Nicolson
February 28 2022, 10.26pm
Eetu Vertainen is embracing the challenge at Linfield.
St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen is refusing to “give up” on his UK football dream.

And the Finnish under-21 international believes a successful loan spell in Northern Ireland will help keep it alive.

A combination of factors saw Vertainen drift out of the first team picture at McDiarmid Park following his summer arrival.

Manager Callum Davidson hasn’t lost hope that the 22-year-old can yet become a Premiership hit for Saints.

And neither has the man himself.

Vertainen’s loan to Linfield was agreed on transfer deadline day but the Irish Premier League title challengers had to wait a further week for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) certificate from the IFA to complete the deal.

Since then the former Ilves and HJK Helsinki forward has come off the bench in a top of the table clash with Glentoran and impressed from the start in a 1-0 victory against Portadown.

Vertainen has his eyes on a winners’ medal – and then a return to Perth for the second half of his two-year contract.

And he confirmed that going back to Finland wasn’t and still isn’t in the career plan.

Won’t give up

“The last day of the transfer window was quite hectic but I was sure that if we could get it done, Linfield would a good option for me to get some games and develop as a player,” he said in an interview for Linfield’s match programme.

“I am delighted to be here.

“The league looks like a good level but I believe I can come in and make an impact.

“There was the option to go back home to Finland, but I felt it wasn’t the right time to return to where everything is familiar.

“I love challenges in life, so now I’m here to face it head on.

“I also made a decision when I arrived in the United Kingdom that I want to stay for some time and that I won’t give up, even if things are not going my way.

“In my loan spell here, I aim to score as many goals and create as many assists as possible and also to improve myself as a player overall.

“Any player who joins Linfield does so in the belief that they will be successful.

“It’s the biggest club in Northern Ireland and we all have the ambition and belief, as well as ability, to win the league. We have a great set-up here and I believe we can do it.”

