Sport Football

Coll Donaldson declares ‘there’s no loyalty in football’ as Dunfermline loan star opens up on Ross County exile

By Alan Temple
January 5 2022, 8.00am
Focus: Donaldson
Focus: Donaldson

Coll Donaldson has lamented the lack of ‘loyalty’ in football after being overlooked by Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Donaldson, 26, has joined Dunfermline on loan for the remainder of the campaign after it became apparent he was not in the Staggies’ plans.

The former Dundee United defender played just four times following Mackay’s appointment in the summer.

Contrary to some suggestions, Donaldson is keen to emphasise that he has been available for some time, with a brief Covid-related absence and a fortnight out with a minor groin strain his only fitness issues this term.

As such, he jumped at the opportunity for a reunion with Pars gaffer John Hughes, who managed Donaldson at County during the second half of last season.

Travails: Donaldson

“The gaffer up there [Mackay] brought his own players in and that’s how football works; there’s no loyalty with players and no loyalty with clubs,” rued Donaldson. “It’s a tough business to work in.

“It’s disappointing and I don’t know where it [being overlooked] came from, or the reasons.

“It was very tough, mentally. I’m sure my girlfriend will attest to what a crabbit so-and-so I’ve been for the last few months!

“It’s like having the best part of your job taken away every week. You train hard Monday to Friday for that game on a Saturday. And I’ve not had that for months.

“I can wait to know I’ve got that carrot at the end of the week.”

He added: “There are always people who doubt you and will try to shoot you down. You are always looking to prove a point.”

Straight-talking

Despite not playing a competitive fixture in almost five months, Donaldson is adamant he has kept himself fighting fit — and is ready to make his mark in Dunfermline’s survival battle.

And he will undoubtedly be a key man for Hughes.

As well as working with Hughes at County, Donaldson was a fresh-faced teenager at Livingston when ‘Yogi’ was in charge in West Lothian.

“He [Hughes] is infectious,” continued Donaldson. “He is all-action and wears his heart on his sleeve. The gaffer is straight-talking and I like that.

“He has a good outlook on the game, bags of experience and is tactical as well.

“I’m always looking to improve and the gaffer fills you with confidence. If you do well for him, he’ll back you to the hilt.”

Still a relatively young man, Edinburgh-born Donaldson’s pedigree also includes stints with Queens Park Rangers and Inverness.

“One of my mates messaged me yesterday saying, ‘more clubs than Tiger Woods, you!’ I had a wee laugh at that,” smiled Donaldson. “I try to draw on all those experiences — but I always want to look ahead.”

And that next challenge is to ensure the Pars escape the relegation mire.

He added: “If we can get consistency, then we’ll be alright. But it’s easy for me to say, ‘we’ll be alright’. It’s about putting things into practice and doing what the gaffer asks.”

