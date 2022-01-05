Forfar midfielder Callum Moore on why he turned down a contract at Dundee and watching wee brother Craig shine for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar midfielder Callum Moore on why he turned down a contract at Dundee and watching wee brother Craig shine for Dundee United

By Scott Lorimer
January 5 2022, 8.00am
Callum Moore has revealed why he turned down Dundee before joining Forfar.
Limited to just one full game and a handful of cameo appearances, Callum Moore had had enough of waiting for his chance to come at Dundee.

An offer of another year at Dens Park was on the table but the 21-year-old made the bold decision to leave the club in pursuit of other opportunities.

After a period out of the game, he now finds himself at Forfar Athletic – a club he spent time on loan with last season.

Turning Dundee down

Despite now enjoying his football more than ever, Moore admits the decision to turn down the contract extension was a tough one.

“I got another year with Dundee but I spoke with my agent,” he explained.

“I knew it was going to be hard to break into the team.

Callum Moore seen here replacing Ryan Inniss for Dundee in the Scottish Cup against Queen of the South.
“I played only about 10 times for Dundee and there was only about one that was a full game. It was nowhere near enough that I’d have liked.

“We had a real talk about it and thought it was best to try something else and move on.”

Moore had plans to try to earn a deal in England or abroad with a few trials set up but, due to Covid, the foreign dream never materialised.

Joining Forfar

He was then given an opportunity by former Dee Gary Irvine at Forfar, a former coach at Dens Park during Moore’s time there.

“I was training at a few places, trying to get abroad but with Covid, things didn’t work out the way I wanted,” he recalled.

“I had talks with [Gary Irvine] at the start of the season but my intention was to stay full time.

“It was a frustrating six months of no football, but the gaffer gave me a text to ask what I was doing and asked if I would come and train.

“I did that for about two months, then gave me the offer to sign. Now, I’m with Forfar I’m hoping to kick on.”

Callum Moore in action for Forfar last season.
Moore is now in his second spell at Station Park having been sent on loan to the Loons last season, featuring in 12 games

Although the campaign didn’t end well for Forfar as they we relegated, Moore hopes to enjoy another run in the team. This time as the Athies push to earn back their League One status.

“I’m in a very good place now,” he said. “I’m very happy at Forfar. I’m enjoying football more than I have been for a very long time.

“It’s a great set of boys, they’re very positive.

“We know we can do well in the league. There have been a few bad results lately, but I’m sure well make things right again soon.”

Watching brother Craig

Despite the harsh realities of making a living in football, Moore is a role model to his younger brother Craig.

The 16-year-old recently made history, becoming the youngest ever player to make a competitive start for Dundee United.

Big brother Callum was at Ibrox for the game and spoke of his pride.

Younger brother Craig made his debut for Dundee United against Rangers at Ibrox.

“My dad and I were at the game,” he said. “It was very good to watch him, especially under the circumstances. He did very well.

“We talk about football a lot; what to do and how to improve.

“The main thing is; if you’re enjoying your football, you’ll do a lot better. And he’s really enjoying it just now.

“He’s doing well and hopefully he can get back into the squad and get more games.”

