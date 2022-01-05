Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Hamilton admits Joel Nouble will be a hard act to follow as he aims to hit Arbroath goal trail

By Ewan Smith
January 5 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 5 2022, 5.01pm
Arbroath star Jack Hamilton is keep to fill the void left by Joel Nouble at Arbroath
When Jack Hamilton left Arbroath to return to parent club Livingston last year the fans were left feeling dejected by his departure.

Hamilton netted eight crucial goals to help Red Lichties confirm a third successive season in the Championship.

And after making a loan return to Gayfield, the task that awaits Hamilton couldn’t be more different.

Yes, the number one priority remains the same – goals.

But those goals aren’t required for Championship survival as Arbroath challenge for Scottish Premiership football as league leaders.

Hammy also to fill the huge void left by the departure of his Livi team-mate Joel Nouble.

Nouble arrived at Arbroath as a unknown quantity but is leaving as a Red Lichties hero.

“Joel is going back to Livingston and that will be a big miss for Arbroath,” said Hamilton.

“He’s made a big impact here.

“He’s loved by the fans and has been a great player for Arbroath.

Joel Nouble has enjoyed his loan spell at Arbroath.
Jack Hamilton says Joel Nouble has made a huge impact at Arbroath

“It was an honour to be on the same pitch as him against Livingston.

“I’ve not had that pleasure yet this year and it’s now down to me to try and replicate what he’s done here.

“That won’t be easy but I’ll try to get the goals that keep us at the top of the league.”

Jack Hamilton: Almost the perfect Arbroath debut

Jack Hamilton came on as a substitute against Inverness, to kick off his second Arbroath loan spell.

Hamilton made an instant impact in his first spell at Arbroath.

After netting on his debut at Morton, he netted in four of his first six games.

That helped Arbroath go on a five game unbeaten run and climb off the foot of the Championship.

And Hamilton thought he’d netted a debut strike for the FOURTH time in his career in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Inverness.

Hamilton has previously netted on his opening games for Berwick, East Fife and Arbroath.

But while he converted a low James Craigen strike, the effort was ruled out for offside.

“I thought for a split second it was going to be the perfect debut,” said Hamilton. “But it wasn’t to be.

“I had a brilliant time at Arbroath last time and I hope I can make just as big an impact this time.”

