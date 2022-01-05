Jack Hamilton admits Joel Nouble will be a hard act to follow as he aims to hit Arbroath goal trail

An error occurred. Please try again.

When Jack Hamilton left Arbroath to return to parent club Livingston last year the fans were left feeling dejected by his departure.

Hamilton netted eight crucial goals to help Red Lichties confirm a third successive season in the Championship.

And after making a loan return to Gayfield, the task that awaits Hamilton couldn’t be more different.

Yes, the number one priority remains the same – goals.

But those goals aren’t required for Championship survival as Arbroath challenge for Scottish Premiership football as league leaders.

🏆 A massive result in the Championship as the Lichties gave themselves breathing space from the bottom spot, Jack Hamilton opening the scoring with this fine finish!#SPFL | @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/RcrYwD5qXg — SPFL (@spfl) April 5, 2021

Hammy also to fill the huge void left by the departure of his Livi team-mate Joel Nouble.

Nouble arrived at Arbroath as a unknown quantity but is leaving as a Red Lichties hero.

“Joel is going back to Livingston and that will be a big miss for Arbroath,” said Hamilton.

“He’s made a big impact here.

“He’s loved by the fans and has been a great player for Arbroath.

“It was an honour to be on the same pitch as him against Livingston.

“I’ve not had that pleasure yet this year and it’s now down to me to try and replicate what he’s done here.

“That won’t be easy but I’ll try to get the goals that keep us at the top of the league.”

Jack Hamilton: Almost the perfect Arbroath debut

Hamilton made an instant impact in his first spell at Arbroath.

After netting on his debut at Morton, he netted in four of his first six games.

That helped Arbroath go on a five game unbeaten run and climb off the foot of the Championship.

And Hamilton thought he’d netted a debut strike for the FOURTH time in his career in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Inverness.

Hamilton has previously netted on his opening games for Berwick, East Fife and Arbroath.

But while he converted a low James Craigen strike, the effort was ruled out for offside.

“I thought for a split second it was going to be the perfect debut,” said Hamilton. “But it wasn’t to be.

“I had a brilliant time at Arbroath last time and I hope I can make just as big an impact this time.”