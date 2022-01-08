Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes adamant ’embarrassing’ Morton collapse ‘might be the best thing’ that happens to Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
January 8 2022, 6.15pm Updated: January 8 2022, 6.17pm
Dejection: Hughes
John Hughes has described Dunfermline’s dismal 5-0 defeat against Morton as ‘embarrassing’.

But he reckons it could be the BEST thing that happens to his porous Pars.

The Fifers crashed to the foot of the Championship as the Ton — rock-bottom going into the contest — registered their first home league win of the season in scintillating style.

Dunfermline now sit two points adrift of Queen of the South following a chastening afternoon in Greenock.

However, Hughes has urged his shellshocked players to use the defeat as ‘fuel’ in their survival bid.

Gary Oliver celebrates

“This might be the best thing that happens to us,” said Hughes.

“Now they might realise that we are right in this dogfight. It’s up to these guys to do something about it.

“This could be the catalyst. A horrible catalyst — let’s get that straight.

They need to use the embarrassment of losing 5-0 as fuel. That’s the word I’ll use because it is an embarrassment. I’m embarrassed.

“We need to use that hurt and pain for next week. If we can do that, and do the fundamentals better, then we’ll be all the better for it. But it needs to happen ASAP.

“Feel the pain — it should hurt. But you cannot feel sorry for yourself.”

Toughen up

Hughes added: “I’ve played with guys who were the quietest guys but as soon as you stepped on the pitch, a switch flipped. That brings out the winner in you. We need to find out what brings out the animal in you, to be a winner.”

Given the meek nature of Dunfermline’s surrender, Hughes was asked whether he believes the current group of players can rise to that challenge.

It was a banner day for Morton

“My biggest frustration, even on the back of a 5-0, is that I’ve got a great belief in them,” he added.

“I see them do things on the training pitch and we need to bring it to the game on a Saturday — and we need to toughen up.

“I thought we were slow starters in the first 10 minutes, as we usually are.

“After that, I thought we were the better team in the first half, without having a cutting edge.

“In the second half, there was a wee bit where we felt sorry for ourselves. There are a lot of young boys in there and I understand that.”

Mark Connolly latest

Hughes confirmed Dunfermline are still seeking to strengthen — “we are always ducking and diving” — while he addressed the absence of on-loan Dundee United defender Mark Connolly.

Although his spell at East End Park is slated to last until January 16, he has been strongly linked with a return to Ireland with Dundalk.

“That has been ongoing for the last couple of weeks, in terms of him either going back to Dundee United or going out on loan,” added Hughes. “However, at this moment in time, he has hurt his thigh.”

Rhys Breen and captain Graham Dorrans missed out for Covid-related reasons.

Morton 5-0 Dunfermline: Pitiful Pars hit rock bottom of Championship after Cappielow collapse

