John Hughes adamant ’embarrassing’ Morton collapse ‘might be the best thing’ that happens to Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes has described Dunfermline’s dismal 5-0 defeat against Morton as ‘embarrassing’.

But he reckons it could be the BEST thing that happens to his porous Pars.

The Fifers crashed to the foot of the Championship as the Ton — rock-bottom going into the contest — registered their first home league win of the season in scintillating style.

Dunfermline now sit two points adrift of Queen of the South following a chastening afternoon in Greenock.

However, Hughes has urged his shellshocked players to use the defeat as ‘fuel’ in their survival bid.

“This might be the best thing that happens to us,” said Hughes.

“Now they might realise that we are right in this dogfight. It’s up to these guys to do something about it.

“This could be the catalyst. A horrible catalyst — let’s get that straight.

“They need to use the embarrassment of losing 5-0 as fuel. That’s the word I’ll use because it is an embarrassment. I’m embarrassed.

“We need to use that hurt and pain for next week. If we can do that, and do the fundamentals better, then we’ll be all the better for it. But it needs to happen ASAP.

“Feel the pain — it should hurt. But you cannot feel sorry for yourself.”

Toughen up

Hughes added: “I’ve played with guys who were the quietest guys but as soon as you stepped on the pitch, a switch flipped. That brings out the winner in you. We need to find out what brings out the animal in you, to be a winner.”

Given the meek nature of Dunfermline’s surrender, Hughes was asked whether he believes the current group of players can rise to that challenge.

“My biggest frustration, even on the back of a 5-0, is that I’ve got a great belief in them,” he added.

“I see them do things on the training pitch and we need to bring it to the game on a Saturday — and we need to toughen up.

“I thought we were slow starters in the first 10 minutes, as we usually are.

“After that, I thought we were the better team in the first half, without having a cutting edge.

“In the second half, there was a wee bit where we felt sorry for ourselves. There are a lot of young boys in there and I understand that.”

Mark Connolly latest

Hughes confirmed Dunfermline are still seeking to strengthen — “we are always ducking and diving” — while he addressed the absence of on-loan Dundee United defender Mark Connolly.

Although his spell at East End Park is slated to last until January 16, he has been strongly linked with a return to Ireland with Dundalk.

“That has been ongoing for the last couple of weeks, in terms of him either going back to Dundee United or going out on loan,” added Hughes. “However, at this moment in time, he has hurt his thigh.”

Rhys Breen and captain Graham Dorrans missed out for Covid-related reasons.