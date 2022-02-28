Dunfermline boss John Hughes insists makeshift defender Matty Todd ‘did himself proud’ against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes has paid tribute to the versatility and work ethic of Dunfermline youngster Matty Todd.

The 20-year-old, ordinarily a combative midfielder, deputised at right-back for the Pars against Kilmarnock in the absence of the suspended Aaron Comrie.

And the East End Park kid turned in a fine showing, helping to shackle ex-Dunfermline loan star Fraser Murray and ensure the spoils were shared.

The 0-0 draw saw the Pars move a point closer to eighth-placed Ayr United in their fight for Championship survival.

And Hughes lauded: “Aaron Comrie was suspended so the right-back was going to be Leon Jones, but Leon unfortunately picked up Covid and that left us a little bit short.

“That’s nothing new. These things are being thrown in front of us all the time.

“It was a toss up between Lewis Martin, who can handle that position no problem but is more defensive, or Matty Todd, who can handle the position and get forward.

“Everyone knows I like my full-backs to bomb on and have that rotation.

“So, playing more like a winger with his legs, I think Matty gave us that. He did himself proud, especially in the second half.

“He could have had a wee bit more quality in the final third, in terms of getting a cross in or a wee link-up or shot. But, in terms of getting up and down, that’s never in question for Toddy.”

‘Bring it on’

Dunfermline have now lost just one of their last six fixtures amid undoubted improvement under Hughes, particularly since reshaping the squad in January.

The Pars are back on the road for their next two fixtures against title-chasing Arbroath and resurgent Hamilton.

Hughes added: “If we play like that [Kilmarnock performance], then we will win more games — so bring it on!”