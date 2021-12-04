Matty Todd’s Dunfermline rise is nail-biting for parents as midfielder hails John Hughes’ faith in kids

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matty Todd is living his dream by starring for Dunfermline.

But the midfield ace reckons the jitters endured by his parents are worse than anything he feels on the pitch.

Todd, 20, has emerged as a Pars mainstay in recent weeks, starting the club’s last four matches and earning fulsome praise from new boss John Hughes.

The tireless youngster has been on the books of Dunfermline since the age of eight and, as a boyhood fan, recalled idolising ex-East End Park favourites Joe Cardle, Martin Hardie and — making everyone in the room feel rather old — Shaun Byrne.

Now ably following in their footsteps, Todd is relishing the opportunity to prove he is ready for senior action.

However, his dad, Mark, may need to learn to compose himself if Todd adds to his maiden senior goal against Morton last month.

⚽️ Another disappointing afternoon for the Pars, but wonderful moment for young Matty Todd He and fellow @FifeEliteFA graduate Paul Allan impressed, and his goal was richly merited 🎥 @officialdafc // @ParsTV_Official https://t.co/7eS3tUA89C pic.twitter.com/II5LXg8VJc — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) November 7, 2021

“I’m a Dunfermline fan so it is a good feeling to pull on the shirt,” said Todd. “My mum and dad come to most games and my mates are sitting in the stands.

“My parents said after the Morton game that they were sitting biting their nails — all nervous. They need to relax a wee bit.

“My dad was convinced that he lost his glasses because he was jumping about so much celebrating my goal.

“It turns out he didn’t even take them to the game!

“The nerves have gone for me now. I still get that little feeling inside me but that’s positive.”

Bright future

He added: “I can’t thank the manager and coaching staff enough for the faith that they have shown in me in recent weeks.

“It has felt like a long time coming. I have been fit and ready for this and I’m sure that I have grasped that opportunity. Hopefully, I’ll keep doing what I have been doing, and stay in the team.”

Todd’s rise has been mirrored by impressive displays by Paul Allan and a recent clinical brace by striker Lewis McCann against Ayr United.

Youth is being given an opportunity at East End Park, with Hughes even suggesting that contract negotiations for the club’s brightest prospects could be on the cards.

“Big [Lewis] McCann was absolutely superb against Ayr, his two goals were thoroughly deserved,” continued Todd.

“I am delighted for him and Paul [Allan].

“To all be involved at the same time is good and I can’t fault the gaffer for believing and keeping faith in us.”