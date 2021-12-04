Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Todd's Dunfermline rise is nail-biting for parents as midfielder hails John Hughes' faith in kids

By Alan Temple
December 4 2021, 8.00am
Clinical: Todd

Matty Todd is living his dream by starring for Dunfermline.

But the midfield ace reckons the jitters endured by his parents are worse than anything he feels on the pitch.

Todd, 20, has emerged as a Pars mainstay in recent weeks, starting the club’s last four matches and earning fulsome praise from new boss John Hughes.

The tireless youngster has been on the books of Dunfermline since the age of eight and, as a boyhood fan, recalled idolising ex-East End Park favourites Joe Cardle, Martin Hardie and — making everyone in the room feel rather old — Shaun Byrne.

Now ably following in their footsteps, Todd is relishing the opportunity to prove he is ready for senior action.

However, his dad, Mark, may need to learn to compose himself if Todd adds to his maiden senior goal against Morton last month.

“I’m a Dunfermline fan so it is a good feeling to pull on the shirt,” said Todd. “My mum and dad come to most games and my mates are sitting in the stands.

“My parents said after the Morton game that they were sitting biting their nails — all nervous. They need to relax a wee bit.

“My dad was convinced that he lost his glasses because he was jumping about so much celebrating my goal.

“It turns out he didn’t even take them to the game!

“The nerves have gone for me now. I still get that little feeling inside me but that’s positive.”

Bright future

He added: “I can’t thank the manager and coaching staff enough for the faith that they have shown in me in recent weeks.

“It has felt like a long time coming. I have been fit and ready for this and I’m sure that I have grasped that opportunity. Hopefully, I’ll keep doing what I have been doing, and stay in the team.”

One of Dunfermline’s own, Lewis McCann

Todd’s rise has been mirrored by impressive displays by Paul Allan and a recent clinical brace by striker Lewis McCann against Ayr United.

Youth is being given an opportunity at East End Park, with Hughes even suggesting that contract negotiations for the club’s brightest prospects could be on the cards.

“Big [Lewis] McCann was absolutely superb against Ayr, his two goals were thoroughly deserved,” continued Todd.

“I am delighted for him and Paul [Allan].

“To all be involved at the same time is good and I can’t fault the gaffer for believing and keeping faith in us.”

