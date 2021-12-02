John Hughes outlines January transfer plans with Dunfermline boss ready to ‘spin plates’

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes is ready to ‘spin plates’ in January after revealing that Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle has given him the green light to earmark transfer targets.

Hughes is adamant he will not ask the East End Park board for cash but, anticipating that some fringe players may ask to leave, he is confident in his ability to wheel and deal.

While impressed with the quality at his disposal, the new Pars gaffer acknowledges that he is still ‘putting square pegs in round holes’ at times.

And he will seek to remedy that and reshape the squad.

“I got the nod from Thomas [Meggle] on Monday morning, in terms of letting me do my stuff and start spinning plates,” said Hughes.

“It was an easy conversation and he was so helpful. He has his finger on the pulse and I’ve told him: I don’t want money.

“I’m sure that one or two who are not getting a game will bang on the door, not happy. Everyone wants to be playing football.

“So, if you can spin those plates, then we can get one or two in.

“When you get the opportunity of a window, you grasp it with both hands.”

Rewarding talent

Hughes also has his eye on some internal business.

Youngsters Matty Todd and Lewis McCann have shone in recent weeks, while Paul Allan has made 11 appearances this season.

Gifted left-back Miller Fenton, still just 18 years of age, is considered one of the brightest Dunfermline prospects of recent times.

“I like what I’ve got in terms of the kids at the club,” continued Hughes. “Toddy [Matthew Todd], Paul Allan, Miller Fenton, who is a bit younger, and Lewis [McCann].

“I’d like to sit down with the chairman [Ross McArthur]; we want to keep them for longer at the club, without going overboard.

“I don’t mind giving things, but you have to earn them. I’m incentive based.

“If you give young kids too much, too early then they can sometimes put away their tools. Everything we do it work, work, work — earn it.

“I’ll speak to the chairman about them.”

Lewis Martin latest

Meanwhile, Hughes has confirmed that Lewis Martin is no longer under contract with Dunfermline — but is still training with the club.

Martin has not played a senior game for the Pars since a 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle in March 2020, missing the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign due to a persistent calf complaint.

However, his fitness woes go back further.

Martin, 25, played just two matches during the 2018/19 season after undergoing groin surgery and suffering subsequent set-backs.

“Lewis is training with us at the moment,” aded Hughes. “There is a rheumatoid issue with his toes which knocked him back. He is fit and will be getting assessed.

“He is out of contract but we’ve given him facilities. He is a bit behind the rest of the squad but is back with us.”