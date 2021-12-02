Liam Craig spells out home truths as St Johnstone face up to Premiership dogfight

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liam Craig’s assessment of St Johnstone’s current frailties make for bleak reading.

But the veteran midfielder believes there are McDiarmid Park home truths that need to sink in.

Craig has acknowledged the pillars of the Perth side’s success in the glory years are absent at the moment.

And restoring them for the Premiership “dogfight” that lies in front of the double cup-winners is a must.

“Not doing the basics right – not tackling, not heading, not running, not pressing – that’s the worst thing that can be labelled at you as a player,” said Craig.

“We don’t want to become that team who people think are easy to play against.

“We have been in positions like this before. Last season I think we won four from the first 20 league games.

“It was panic stations then in some quarters.

Dundee secured back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins for the first time this season thanks to a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at Dens Park. pic.twitter.com/4wwuq9I1WH — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 2, 2021

“It’s not at that stage yet but the more performances we produce like that then teams will label us like that.

“We haven’t been good enough for a while.

“There has been times we’ve had results but we still haven’t played that well.

“We need to stick together and realise quickly that we need to start winning games.”

A long season

Saints aren’t bottom of the table, or even second bottom, but there is no quick fix to get them into the sort of comfortable Premiership territory they are more accustomed to.

“It’s going to be a long season because even with a few wins, you won’t be taken away from it now,” said Craig.

“Unless you go and win seven, eight, nine games you are going to be there or thereabouts.

“I don’t think anyone will be cut adrift, so we have to be up for the fight.

“Ross County are picking up points, Dundee are picking up points, Livi too, St Mirren, whoever.

“On Saturday we could have gone into the top six but we have lost the two games and now it’s talk of a dogfight.

“We have to realise that’s what we’re in for the time being.

“We have to be better than we were at Dundee because if we’re not, we’ll lose more games than we win.

“To get ourselves out of it we have to do the basics better, it’s as simple as that.

“We are not creating enough, we are not working the opposition goalkeeper or their defences enough.

“And when that happens it puts a lot of pressure on the team defensively.

“I am not aiming that at the strikers, it’s the whole team who are responsible for it.

“Go back to last season, we were scoring goals from all over the park but we’re not doing that at all this year.

“Even at the start when we were not picking up points everyone could see what we were trying to do.

“We need to get back to that, playing with a purpose, playing in the opposition half with a tempo.

“Playing with intensity lets you control games and hurt teams.

“If we get back to doing the basics, there’s enough quality in the team to win games.”

Dressing room leaders

Dressing room mental toughness will not be a shortcoming as pressure intensifies against Ross County this weekend and beyond, according to Craig.

“We have enough leaders,” he said.

“You don’t have a season like we did last year if you don’t have leaders.

“We need to stick together and put performances in on the park.

“January will be massive but there are a lot of games between now and then so it’s up to this group of players to put in performances and get results.

“All the games are huge. Hibs was huge and Dundee was huge. Saturday is huge as well.

“You take confidence from turning it round in the past, but you have to start winning games.”