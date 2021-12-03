Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deadline extended for best in HR to enter 2022 cHeRries Awards

By Kelly Wilson
December 3 2021, 6.00am
Roger Hunt won Outstanding Contribution cHeRries Award

The organisers of the cHeRries Awards have extended the deadline to allow more hard-working professionals to be nominated.

There’s still time to put forward those deserving HR professionals who you’d like to see walk away with a prestigious cHeRries Award with entries now open until Sunday December 12.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s event held at P&J Live  promises to be bigger and better than ever.

There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

This award is selected by the event’s esteemed panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

cHeRies Awards. Picture by COLIN RENNIE.

It recognises an HR professional who has achieved lifetime status in their career and who has made an impact beyond the organisations in which they were employed.

It can also be someone who is at the pinnacle of their career making an impact on the future of HR, education, development of the future workforce or influencing policies and practices beyond their organisation.

Roger Hunt, AGS Airports chief of business services, was the winner of last year’s award.

He said: “It was fantastic to be recognised by fellow professionals and in particular in being presented with the Top cHeRry award for outstanding contribution in a year unique in its challenges.

“The sponsors and organisers were great in ensuring that the added complexity of running the ceremony virtually took nothing away from the special feeling of recognition that went with the award, for simply doing a role that I hugely enjoy.”

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live. Registration is now open here.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.

