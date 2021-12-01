Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson admits St Johnstone were out fought in defeat to Dundee

By Eric Nicolson
December 1 2021, 10.11pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone suffered a sobering derby defeat to Dundee to drop to 10th in the Premiership.

And manager Callum Davidson admitted his team were out-fought at Dens Park.

Danny Mullen’s goal near the end of the first half secured the three points for the Dark Blues and made it a run of one victory in eight games for the Perth side.

Dundee’s Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate making it 1-0.

Saturday’s clash with bottom side Ross County now takes on huge significance – as does the January transfer window.

“I’m bitterly disappointed,” said Davidson.

“What we pride ourselves on is hard work, our defensive shape and our attitude to win the ball.

“That was lacking I thought.

“They were better all over the pitch.

“When you do that you make it really hard for yourselves to win a game of football.

“That cost us.”

It’s very rare Davidson has had to speak about his Saints side being out-worked.

“That’s probably the most disappointing thing,” he said.

“I said that after. In any game it’s important how you battle and fight.

“It’s never easy to win a game. We had a good travelling support on a cold Wednesday night and didn’t do it justice.”

