Ross McArthur opens up on ‘shocking’ attacks which left him ‘embarrassed’ to be Dunfermline chairman: ‘It was criminality’

By Alan Temple
November 27 2021, 10.24am Updated: November 27 2021, 10.32am
Pars chairman McArthur
Pars chairman McArthur

Ross McArthur has opened up on the ‘shocking’ abuse which prompted his decision to step down as Dunfermline chairman at the end of the season.

McArthur, a lifelong Pars fan, became a focus for furious supporters as the Fife outfit toiled during the 156-day reign of Peter Grant.

With Dunfermline languishing at the foot of the Championship, that ire spilled over into ‘criminality’ from a ‘divisive minority’.

It is understood McArthur was spat on in Dunfermline town centre, while his property was vandalised.

His wife and daughter were also subjected to negative comments.

Happier times: League 1 flag day for McArthur in 2016

McArthur told the Scottish Daily Mail: “Losing games and backing the manager persuaded some people to behave towards me and my family in a way which was unacceptable.

“I always said that if football started having a negative impact on my family, then that would be it — and it has had a massive impact on my family.

“The incidents were just shocking. It was criminality.

“When your property is being damaged, it’s hard to accept and it’s time people knew what’s been going on.

“They thought any abuse I was taking was happening online.

“I’ve been really saddened and I was actually embarrassed to be Dunfermline chairman for a while with everything going on.”

Who can we blame?

Despite a diligent work ethic, a point of no return was reached with the likeable Grant following a 4-2 defeat against Arbroath.

The result prompted a small, angry band of Dunfermline followers to barrack the team bus.

John Hughes has since taken the reins and the Pars have registered two successive league victories prior to exiting the Scottish Cup to Partick Thistle.

Grant and McArthur

McArthur added: “Sometimes things just don’t work out.

“We live in a culture now where folk think: ‘Who can we blame?’

“There is resentment and hatred on social media which overspills. It’s not right.

“Scottish football needs to do better at standing up to all of this because people seem to think they can come to football grounds and behave in a certain manner. They can’t.”

‘I won’t change my mind’

McArthur has, however, been ‘humbled’ by the messages of support he has received since the news of his departure was made official.

But his decision is final.

McArthur and new Pars boss John Hughes

Instead, his sole focus is on leaving a magnificent legacy of a new owners, training ground and youth academy.

He continued: “I won’t change my mind now. You always have it in your mind: ‘Could this happen again?’

I want my parting to be positive. I want to drive the training ground forward now and get the academy set up.”

McArthur added: “I will retain my season ticket and I hope that, through time, I will be able to go back to East End Park and get back to enjoying supporting the team.”

Ross McArthur: Why outgoing Dunfermline chairman deserves to be considered a modern day Pars hero

