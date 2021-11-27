Artist Victoria opens Forfar studio for fundraising festive treat

An error occurred. Please try again.

A treasure trove of festive treats has been unlocked for visitors to an Angus artist’s town studio this weekend.

Victoria Wylie from Forfar is being joined by talented friends for the event at her Arbroath Road home studio.

And she served up a mini night market to open the event on Friday.

It is raising funds for the Maggie’s cancer charity in Dundee.

Victoria said: “The event is being kindly sponsored by some of the finest food producers in Angus.

“All we ask is you pop some money into the donation box for Maggie’s Dundee.”

Redcastle Gin, Sacred Grounds Coffee Company, Artisana Brownies and Fudge & Fancies all supported the event.

Victoria added: “The market features some of my incredibly talented maker friends who will all be donating a percentage of their sales to Maggie’s Dundee.

“Syrah Jay makes bespoke jewellery and accessories from a range of alternative materials such as textiles, wood and jesmonite.

“Bluebelle Bombshell creates nature-inspired work in a variety of media.

“And The Candle Bothy products are hand poured and packaged in Dundee.”

Victoria added: “I will be there with my abstract landscape paintings.

“Alongside original artwork, I will be presenting a new collection of greetings cards and limited edition digital prints.”

The open studio runs from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.