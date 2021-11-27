Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

ROAD TEST: Hyundai Santa Fe a fantastic and luxurious SUV

By Jack McKeown
November 27 2021, 11.48am
Post Thumbnail

What if I said you could have a BMW X5 or Audi Q7 with one third off the price?

You’d be very tempted wouldn’t you?

That is essentially what Hyundai is offering with its Santa Fe.

The South Korean company’s largest and most luxurious SUV is a very impressive car.

A new generation Hyundai Santa Fe was launched last year. It offers a new range of hybrid powertrains as well as an interior that’s more luxurious and technology packed than ever before.

Prices start at around £40,000. You’ll need close to £60,000 to pick up an Audi Q7 or BMW X5.

And as long as you can get over any feelings of badge snobbery, there isn’t an awful lot of difference – certainly not £20,000 worth of it.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is as roomy as they come. There’s room for five tall adults in the front and middle row of seats. A pair of extra seats pop up from the boot floor and are fine for children to use.

I drove the new plug-in hybrid version. It can be charged at home or at public charging stations and can drive in pure electric mode for up to 36 miles.

Santa Fe is better than ever

The latest generation Hyundai Santa Fe has moved forward a step in terms of ride quality and refinement. It’s an extremely quiet and comfortable car that can eat up long journeys.

The 1.6 litre petrol engine pairs well with the battery motor and supplies plenty of power. It’s not a proper off roader in the way a Land Rover Discovery is, but with four-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and some terrain modes it will handle far more than the average owner is ever likely to need.

The cabin feels extremely high quality, with seats that are as comfortable as your favourite armchair.

The high spec version I drove had cream leather seats and an excellent panoramic glass roof.

Lower spec Santa Fes have two-wheel drive and a six speed manual but the four-wheel drive model paired with the automatic gearbox is the best choice if you can afford it.

Tackling some roads round Edinburgh, the Santa Fe was whisper quiet and composed. It doesn’t handle as sharply as a BMW X5 but few people will fault it for that.

It’s hard to believe this is a car by what was once a budget car maker. If you want space, luxury and value for money, this is the car for you.