To leave no stone unturned on Strictly Come Dancing

By Steve Finan
November 27 2021, 12.00pm
This week, twice in quick succession, the word “decimated” was used in the Scottish Parliament. By a senior figure, I might add. On both occasions the meaning was intended as “devastated”.

Now, I concede the original meaning of “decimated” was supplanted long ago. It is now commonly used to mean ruined or damaged. Its (modern) dictionary entry reflects this. Only pedantic old sticklers like me wince to hear it with any definition other than a reduction by one in 10.

A few stout hearts fought alongside me to retain the true meaning of “decimated”. It was a glorious cause, brave souls – though now our shields are sorely riven, our sword arms leaden. But take pride in the knowledge that truth and righteousness was yours.

There are other banners to rally beneath. There are words and phrases we can still save from the dark forces ravening at their true definitions.

To sit on the fence doesn’t mean a reluctance to act. It means a refusal to commit to one course or the other. To unravel a secret doesn’t mean merely to reveal it. Unravel is a more nuanced definition, there are more twists and turns.

Tenterhooks is correct, not tenderhooks. Humerous might be something to do with a bone in your arm, a funny thing is humorous. Flak, to describe criticism, is not flack. The word comes from wartime damaging fire from a fliegerabwehrkanone, a type of German anti-aircraft gun.

Snuck isn’t a word. The past tense of sneak is sneaked. I don’t like dove as past tense of dive, either.

Lightning, not lightening (when referring to electrical discharges in the sky). Intense is not the same as thoughtful. Hectic isn’t the same as fast, or argumentative, or unpleasant. Envisage is to conceive as a possibility. It isn’t (give me strength!) a facial expression. And “invisage” isn’t a word at all.

To say “things like that hesitate me” isn’t good grammar. It isn’t even close.

“Status quo” is not a synonym for “state of play”. It means the way things are now.

“To leave no stone unturned” means every possible place has been searched, every avenue explored. It just doesn’t fit when commentating on moves executed during a Strictly Come Dancing routine. “His ankle rotation left no stone unturned” was the quote. Absolute nonsense.

These words and phrases can be saved, my friends, though the battle will be long and we shall be hard-pressed. But we are ready for the fight. Lay on Macduff – and that phrase doesn’t mean asking for an extra helping at a hamburger restaurant.

 

 

Word of the week

Helve (noun)

The handle of an axe, hammer, or chisel. EG: “Only an inexperienced woodcutter would grip his axe halfway down the helve.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier.