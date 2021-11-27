Arwen aftermath: Pictures show devastation caused in Tayside and Fife By Louise Gowans November 27 2021, 1.01pm Updated: November 27 2021, 1.58pm Charleston Bar in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘I went into panic mode’: Dundee woman trapped after 40ft tree fell on her car during Storm Arwen ‘Heroes’: Montrose and Arbroath lifeboats battle Storm Arwen for FOUR hours to help stricken vessel Storm Arwen: Thousands left without power across Angus and Perthshire Arwen hits hard: Pictures as storm batters Tayside and Fife