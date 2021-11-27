Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘I went into panic mode’: Dundee woman trapped after 40ft tree fell on her car during Storm Arwen

By James Simpson
November 27 2021, 1.44pm Updated: November 27 2021, 1.49pm
Jill Sutherland was trapped after tree fell on her car.
Jill Sutherland was trapped after tree fell on her car.

A Dundee woman says she was “really lucky” to escape unharmed after a 40ft tree toppled onto her car during Storm Arwen.

Jill Sutherland was trapped in her vehicle on Myrekirk Road in Dundee on Friday evening as the storm wreaked havoc on Tayside.

Jill’s vehicle on Myrekirk Road on Saturday morning.

The 56-year-old was stationary at the roundabout when the incident happened shortly after 5pm.

Speaking to The Courier and Evening Telegraph, she thanked two members of the public who rushed to her aid before emergency services arrived on the scene.

‘Big bang’

She said: “It wasn’t until I got out of the car that I looked around and thought, ‘I’ve been really lucky here.

“There was literally a big bang and the car was submerged under the tree. The passenger windows had smashed.

“I couldn’t get the driver’s side door open due to the impact either and I went into panic mode as I was trapped.”

The Menzieshill resident said a man by the name of Eric and woman called Aileen came to her rescue.

She said: “They were absolutely brilliant. I’m just sorry I never got their surnames but they were speaking to me through the window.

“They’d been in another vehicle waiting at the roundabout.

“Eric managed to prize the drivers door open just enough for me to get out.

“They were going to wait on the emergency services but I was becoming a bit panicked that I couldn’t get out.

Jill’s vehicle was submerged in branches.

“When Eric got the door open, I managed to crouch and get under the branches.

“It wasn’t until I was away from the vehicle that Eric told me the passenger windows had shattered and there was glass on the floor.

“My grandson’s car seat sits in the back of the car and I did start to think, imagine if he’d been in the back?

“Thankfully with the help of Eric and Aileen I was only in the car for five or ten minutes before they got me out.”

‘Wrong place, wrong time’

She added: “I don’t know if, in a way, it was actually better that the traffic wasn’t moving, as the damage could have been worse if the cars hadn’t been stationary.

“The fire crews sealed the area off around my vehicle shortly after the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue at the scene on Friday,

“The police have said it was a freak of nature, wrong place, wrong time and I was just very lucky.

“There were two fire crews who arrived on scene to help cut me out and there was also an ambulance.

“But thankfully I was just shaken from what happened.

“I honestly can’t thank those two people enough for coming to my aid and I’m just very grateful.”

Arwen aftermath: Pictures show devastation caused in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier