Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: 1928 Bentley fetches a cracker of a price

By Norman Watson
November 27 2021, 2.00pm
1928 Bentley, £241,500 (Bonham's)..
1928 Bentley, £241,500 (Bonham's)..

This rare and beautiful Bentley spent over 50 years in Perthshire on its way to auction at Bonham’s on Bonfire Night.

Distinctively finished in blue, with black wings and dark blue leather upholstery and carpeting, this 1928 Bentley 3-Litre Blue Label tourer has had just six documented owners from new.

It was last offered for public sale almost 60 years ago.

Stylish 1919 debut

WO Bentley proudly unveiled his new 3-litre car on Stand 126 at the 1919 Olympia Automobile Exhibition.

The prototype engine was fired up for the first time just a few weeks earlier.

Boasting unrivalled style and performance, it was soon attracting the attention of wealthy and aristocratic motoring enthusiasts.

Owned by royalty

These included the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) and the Duke of York (later King George VI).

By the time production of the model ceased in 1929, a total of 1613 had been completed.

Bonham’s Bentley was delivered new in 1928 to a Miss L. Murray of London W1 – the first of six owners in 90-odd years.

New home in Perthshire

A second keeper in 1938 used it for a further two decades and it changed hands again in 1959 and 1961 before being purchased in January 1962 by a Perthshire enthusiast.

The Bentley remained in the Big County for the following 58 years, before passing to the current vendor.

Body modifications aside, YV 1217 remains highly original, having covered fewer than 5,000 miles.

A £50,000 restoration undertaken in 1988-1989 included a new ash frame and a complete overhaul of the engine.

Awoken from lengthy hibernation in June last year, the car found its seventh keeper at Bonham’s on November 5 for the princely sum of £241,500.