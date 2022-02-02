Jakub Stolarczyk: Dunfermline loan star reveals Kasper Schmeichel lessons and follows in Scottish footsteps of his ex-Celtic hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Jakub Stolarczyk: Dunfermline loan star reveals Kasper Schmeichel lessons and follows in Scottish footsteps of his ex-Celtic hero

By Alan Temple
February 2 2022, 7.30am
Stolarczyk has ample inspiration
Stolarczyk has ample inspiration

Jakub Stolarczyk has hailed the nurturing influence of Kasper Schmeichel as the Dunfermline goalkeeper seeks to use a loan spell in Scotland to ignite his career — just like the Leicester legend.

Schmeichel enjoyed a formative stint with Falkirk during the 2006/07 campaign, starring under current Pars boss John Hughes.

It would be the launchpad for an extraordinary career, winning 78 caps for Denmark, the English Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Stolarczyk hopes to follow a similar path to success — albeit with the Bairns’ fierce foes — after penning a loan deal at East End Park.

And the 6ft4ins starlet has nothing but praise for his Leicester mentor Schmeichel, who left him in no doubt that a switch north was the right move.

Hughes and Schmeichel in 2007

“I’ve been asking [Schmeichel] how it is in Scotland, because he has been here before at Falkirk,” revealed the Poland under-21 internationalist.

“He told me that one of his first loan spells was to go up to Scotland under John Hughes, and I should take it.

“Being able to get to know Kasper, train with him and see what he does — his rituals before and after games — is something that is never going to be taken away.

“It’s up to me to use those lessons. I am talking about his work ethic and what kind of person he is.

“He is so supportive to the young lads but he can give you a bit of a hard time — that’s the learning curve.

“I can’t count the amount of times he has helped me improve my game. I can’t imagine anything better than training with him.”

He added: “If I was able to follow Kasper [his success], I’ll take that!”

Boruc boost

If Schmeichel is a daily inspiration on the training ground, then former Celtic favourite Artur Boruc was Stolarczyk’s hero growing up.

Stolarczyk left Poland for Leicester as a fresh-faced 16-year-old and, chasing his dream in British football, 65-times capped compatriot Boruc was the player he aspired to emulate.

‘Idol’: Boruc on Poland duty

“When I was a kid and starting to love football, Artur Boruc was my inspiration,” he continued.

“He was my big idol as I watched him in the national team and at Celtic.

“When I was playing football in the back yard, I was always saying, ‘I am Boruc’ in goals!

“So coming to Scotland, knowing what he has done in this country, is at the back of my head. I have big boots to fill!

“But I feel confident. If I didn’t, I would never have come.”

Experience

Indeed, Stolarczyk’s maturity and belief shine through, belying his age and lack of experience in the senior game.

“I want to get experience and play games,” added Stolarczyk. “I especially want to help the club because it’s a bit sad looking at the club — with the history — and the struggles that they’ve been through.

“This club deserves to be in the top division.”

Dunfermline swoop for Leicester City youngster after Kasper Schmeichel endorsement

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]