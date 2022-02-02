Jakub Stolarczyk: Dunfermline loan star reveals Kasper Schmeichel lessons and follows in Scottish footsteps of his ex-Celtic hero

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jakub Stolarczyk has hailed the nurturing influence of Kasper Schmeichel as the Dunfermline goalkeeper seeks to use a loan spell in Scotland to ignite his career — just like the Leicester legend.

Schmeichel enjoyed a formative stint with Falkirk during the 2006/07 campaign, starring under current Pars boss John Hughes.

It would be the launchpad for an extraordinary career, winning 78 caps for Denmark, the English Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Stolarczyk hopes to follow a similar path to success — albeit with the Bairns’ fierce foes — after penning a loan deal at East End Park.

And the 6ft4ins starlet has nothing but praise for his Leicester mentor Schmeichel, who left him in no doubt that a switch north was the right move.

“I’ve been asking [Schmeichel] how it is in Scotland, because he has been here before at Falkirk,” revealed the Poland under-21 internationalist.

“He told me that one of his first loan spells was to go up to Scotland under John Hughes, and I should take it.

“Being able to get to know Kasper, train with him and see what he does — his rituals before and after games — is something that is never going to be taken away.

“It’s up to me to use those lessons. I am talking about his work ethic and what kind of person he is.

“He is so supportive to the young lads but he can give you a bit of a hard time — that’s the learning curve.

“I can’t count the amount of times he has helped me improve my game. I can’t imagine anything better than training with him.”

He added: “If I was able to follow Kasper [his success], I’ll take that!”

Boruc boost

If Schmeichel is a daily inspiration on the training ground, then former Celtic favourite Artur Boruc was Stolarczyk’s hero growing up.

Stolarczyk left Poland for Leicester as a fresh-faced 16-year-old and, chasing his dream in British football, 65-times capped compatriot Boruc was the player he aspired to emulate.

“When I was a kid and starting to love football, Artur Boruc was my inspiration,” he continued.

“He was my big idol as I watched him in the national team and at Celtic.

“When I was playing football in the back yard, I was always saying, ‘I am Boruc’ in goals!

“So coming to Scotland, knowing what he has done in this country, is at the back of my head. I have big boots to fill!

“But I feel confident. If I didn’t, I would never have come.”

Experience

Indeed, Stolarczyk’s maturity and belief shine through, belying his age and lack of experience in the senior game.

“I want to get experience and play games,” added Stolarczyk. “I especially want to help the club because it’s a bit sad looking at the club — with the history — and the struggles that they’ve been through.

“This club deserves to be in the top division.”