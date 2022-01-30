3 Dunfermline talking points: The Palmerston Park contrast that underlines John Hughes effect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline produced arguably their finest performance of the campaign to prevail 2-0 against Queen of the South.

The result saw the Fifers ascend into seventh spot in the Championship, four points ahead of Queens.

The form table in the ten matches since Hughes’ appointment makes heartening reading.

And Courier Sport was at Palmerston Park for an afternoon of unbridled positivity for the Pars.

A sharp contrast

The full-time whistle sounded and John Hughes was in his element; fist clenched and ready to conduct the band.

The Dunfermline boss mimed beating the travelling fans’ drum, the sound of which was an omnipresent backdrop to the Pars’ victory.

He greeted a couple of giddy supporters before making his way down the makeshift tunnel.

🔊🔛 // One to savour for Dunfermline fans Your on-the-whistle report below, Pars fans ⚽️👇 #DAFC https://t.co/j8CdYp34qY pic.twitter.com/v8RGjx4Hwc — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 29, 2022

It was hard not to draw a shuddering parallel with the scenes at the same stadium on October 2, when Peter Grant was barracked by furious punters following a 1-0 loss; an eighth game without a win in the Championship.

Club directors were abused in the aftermath of the fixture. It was ugly and some hurt feelings are yet to entirely heal.

Yet, in the space of 11 weeks, the irrepressible, infectious Hughes has galvanised this football club.

Whether firing up the fans, playing the clown or delivering home truths, he has succeeded in creating unity when there was previously antipathy.

They may be embroiled in relegation battle but supporting Dunfermline seems fun. Much of that is down to the manager’s force of personality.

Love the new, alternative camera angle @ParsTV_Official brought in for the highlights yesterday. Perfectly capturing the celebrations of an amazing away day for the fans! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/LMKpOWLGZI — Ben (@1885Ben) January 30, 2022

The form table

The positivity is well-founded.

Since Hughes’ appointment on November 12, Dunfermline are third in the Championship form table. Only Partick Thistle (17) and leaders Arbroath (19) have picked up more points than the Pars’ 15 over the 10-game period.

The first of those — a 2-1 win at Inverness — was masterminded by coaches Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields, albeit Hughes made his presence felt with an inspirational half-time intervention.

📈 The form table in the 10 matches since John Hughes was appointed Dunfermline manager* following today's win at Queen of the South (*Whittaker/Shields prepared/picked the team for the first of those) 🄸 🄲 🅈 🄼 🄸 // Story of the game today: https://t.co/AMtusDBL4f pic.twitter.com/dKjtIle9ib — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 29, 2022

There have been bumps in the road.

The 5-0 defeat against Morton earlier this month was humbling and humiliating.

But since that dreadful afternoon at Cappielow, Dunfermline have won two and drawn one, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Hughes’ assertion that the capitulation in Greenock may prove a necessary wake-up call appears prescient.

The road to survival is fraught and circuitous — but Dunfermline’s direction of travel is a heartening one.

Captain Fantastic

Making his first start since December 26, Graham Dorrans was simply sensational against Queens.

Playing in the ‘No.10’ role, he found pockets of space, made killer passes and headed home the opening goal.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 victory. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/HHxVMhys1i — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 30, 2022

The former Scotland star could have notched a hat-trick. A fizzing drive whipped inches wide in the first half, while Josh Rae made a sharp low stop to deny him in the dying embers.

Hughes’ initial intention was to attain a natural attacking midfielder during the transfer window but he contends that, having assessed his attributes in training, Dorrans can fulfil the role.

On this evidence, he is correct.

The prospect of Dom Thomas, Dorrans and Stevie Lawless behind Lewis McCann is a mouth-watering one.