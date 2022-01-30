Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

3 Dunfermline talking points: The Palmerston Park contrast that underlines John Hughes effect

By Alan Temple
January 30 2022, 5.00pm
Improving: Dunfermline under Hughes
Improving: Dunfermline under Hughes

Dunfermline produced arguably their finest performance of the campaign to prevail 2-0 against Queen of the South.

The result saw the Fifers ascend into seventh spot in the Championship, four points ahead of Queens.

The form table in the ten matches since Hughes’ appointment makes heartening reading.

And Courier Sport was at Palmerston Park for an afternoon of unbridled positivity for the Pars.

A sharp contrast

The full-time whistle sounded and John Hughes was in his element; fist clenched and ready to conduct the band.

The Dunfermline boss mimed beating the travelling fans’ drum, the sound of which was an omnipresent backdrop to the Pars’ victory.

He greeted a couple of giddy supporters before making his way down the makeshift tunnel.

It was hard not to draw a shuddering parallel with the scenes at the same stadium on October 2, when Peter Grant was barracked by furious punters following a 1-0 loss; an eighth game without a win in the Championship.

Club directors were abused in the aftermath of the fixture. It was ugly and some hurt feelings are yet to entirely heal.

Yet, in the space of 11 weeks, the irrepressible, infectious Hughes has galvanised this football club.

Whether firing up the fans, playing the clown or delivering home truths, he has succeeded in creating unity when there was previously antipathy.

They may be embroiled in relegation battle but supporting Dunfermline seems fun. Much of that is down to the manager’s force of personality.

The form table

The positivity is well-founded.

Since Hughes’ appointment on November 12, Dunfermline are third in the Championship form table. Only Partick Thistle (17) and leaders Arbroath (19) have picked up more points than the Pars’ 15 over the 10-game period.

The first of those — a 2-1 win at Inverness — was masterminded by coaches Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields, albeit Hughes made his presence felt with an inspirational half-time intervention.

There have been bumps in the road.

The 5-0 defeat against Morton earlier this month was humbling and humiliating.

But since that dreadful afternoon at Cappielow, Dunfermline have won two and drawn one, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Hughes’ assertion that the capitulation in Greenock may prove a necessary wake-up call appears prescient.

The road to survival is fraught and circuitous — but Dunfermline’s direction of travel is a heartening one.

Captain Fantastic

Making his first start since December 26, Graham Dorrans was simply sensational against Queens.

Playing in the ‘No.10’ role, he found pockets of space, made killer passes and headed home the opening goal.

The former Scotland star could have notched a hat-trick. A fizzing drive whipped inches wide in the first half, while Josh Rae made a sharp low stop to deny him in the dying embers.

Hughes’ initial intention was to attain a natural attacking midfielder during the transfer window but he contends that, having assessed his attributes in training, Dorrans can fulfil the role.

On this evidence, he is correct.

The prospect of Dom Thomas, Dorrans and Stevie Lawless behind Lewis McCann is a mouth-watering one.

John Hughes on ’50/50′ transfer deal, Dunfermline interest in Watford kid Kamil Conteh and Nikolay Todorov absence

