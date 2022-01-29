Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes on ’50/50′ transfer deal, Dunfermline interest in Watford kid Kamil Conteh and Nikolay Todorov absence

By Alan Temple
January 29 2022, 6.20pm Updated: January 29 2022, 6.40pm
Delight: Hughes
Delight: Hughes

John Hughes reckons there is a ’50/50’ chance Dunfermline will bolster their squad prior to the closure of the transfer window.

The Pars have already added Coll Donaldson, Stevie Lawless, Joe Chalmers and Bobby Kamwa to their ranks this month, with six players departing.

Donaldson, Lawless and Chalmers all started as the Fifers swept Queen of the South aside 2-0 on Saturday, with Leeds United loan star Kamwa climbing from the bench for his debut.

And Hughes remains in the market for another signing, albeit he does not expect a hectic deadline day on Monday.

“There might be another one [signing] before the window closes,” said Hughes. “We’ll try and do anything that will help us.

“It might not happen at this stage, so there’s not much point talking too much about it.

“It [the deal] is 50/50. And, if not, then I think these boys are starting to get what I’m after and get up to speed.”

Conteh was ‘very close’

Hughes will not be pursuing his interest in Kamil Conteh despite being hugely impressed by the Watford youngster, who featured in a friendly against Falkirk last week.

Kamil was very close and, if I had another week, then I would probably have signed him,” revealed Hughes.

“He’s a lovely boy and he’s got something; he’s going right to the top.

“That might be one for next year for us.

Watford's Kamil Conteh in action
Watford’s Kamil Conteh in action

“I was honest enough to say to him, I just think the physicality might be a bit too much for him. In terms of technique, desire and all that? No problem.”

Nikolay Todorov was left out of the match-day squad altogether but Hughes was quick to shoot down any suggestion that the out-of-favour attacker could be destined for a move.

“It’s horses for courses,” he added. “Nikolay is disappointed and I’m hoping he comes on the training ground and shows me what he’s got. He still has a big part to play and I enjoy working with him.”

Greedy

Hughes was speaking in the aftermath of Dunfermline’s pivotal triumph over Queens at Palmerston Park.

The triumph — courtesy of goals from Graham Dorrans and Dan Pybus — sees the Pars move up to seventh spot in the Championship, four points clear of the Dumfries outfit.

“I’m delighted with the win, the performance and the shape and, if I was being greedy, it could have been more,” lauded Hughes.

“You can see a lot of the stuff we are doing on the training ground coming to fruition and we’ll keep working.”

Queen of the South 0-2 Dunfermline: Graham Dorrans inspired Pars prevail in relegation six-pointer

