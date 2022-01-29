John Hughes on ’50/50′ transfer deal, Dunfermline interest in Watford kid Kamil Conteh and Nikolay Todorov absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes reckons there is a ’50/50’ chance Dunfermline will bolster their squad prior to the closure of the transfer window.

The Pars have already added Coll Donaldson, Stevie Lawless, Joe Chalmers and Bobby Kamwa to their ranks this month, with six players departing.

Donaldson, Lawless and Chalmers all started as the Fifers swept Queen of the South aside 2-0 on Saturday, with Leeds United loan star Kamwa climbing from the bench for his debut.

And Hughes remains in the market for another signing, albeit he does not expect a hectic deadline day on Monday.

🔊🔛 // One to savour for Dunfermline fans Your on-the-whistle report below, Pars fans ⚽️👇 #DAFC https://t.co/j8CdYp34qY pic.twitter.com/v8RGjx4Hwc — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 29, 2022

“There might be another one [signing] before the window closes,” said Hughes. “We’ll try and do anything that will help us.

“It might not happen at this stage, so there’s not much point talking too much about it.

“It [the deal] is 50/50. And, if not, then I think these boys are starting to get what I’m after and get up to speed.”

Conteh was ‘very close’

Hughes will not be pursuing his interest in Kamil Conteh despite being hugely impressed by the Watford youngster, who featured in a friendly against Falkirk last week.

“Kamil was very close and, if I had another week, then I would probably have signed him,” revealed Hughes.

“He’s a lovely boy and he’s got something; he’s going right to the top.

“That might be one for next year for us.

“I was honest enough to say to him, I just think the physicality might be a bit too much for him. In terms of technique, desire and all that? No problem.”

Nikolay Todorov was left out of the match-day squad altogether but Hughes was quick to shoot down any suggestion that the out-of-favour attacker could be destined for a move.

“It’s horses for courses,” he added. “Nikolay is disappointed and I’m hoping he comes on the training ground and shows me what he’s got. He still has a big part to play and I enjoy working with him.”

Greedy

Hughes was speaking in the aftermath of Dunfermline’s pivotal triumph over Queens at Palmerston Park.

The triumph — courtesy of goals from Graham Dorrans and Dan Pybus — sees the Pars move up to seventh spot in the Championship, four points clear of the Dumfries outfit.

“I’m delighted with the win, the performance and the shape and, if I was being greedy, it could have been more,” lauded Hughes.

“You can see a lot of the stuff we are doing on the training ground coming to fruition and we’ll keep working.”