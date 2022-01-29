Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts hails Dundee United young guns as he rues late heartbreak at Celtic Park

By Ewan Smith
January 29 2022, 7.12pm Updated: January 29 2022, 7.13pm
Tam Courts praised his talented Dundee United youngsters as they lost to a late Celtic strike
Tam Courts praised his talented Dundee United youngsters as they lost to a late Celtic strike

Tam Courts heaped the praise on the talented Dundee United youngsters as they thrived in the heat of Celtic Park cauldron.

United went toe-to-toe with Celtic for 89 minutes and seemed set to pick up their second point in Glasgow this term until Liel Abada’s late winner.

But while Courts believes his side merited a point, he’s still thrilled at the impact made by his youthful side.

United started with FOUR players under the age of 21 – including teenagers Lewis Neilson and Archie Meekison – as Courts shuffled his pack ahead of Tuesday’s derby.

Ross Graham also came off the bench for his debut and the young guns performed admirably until Abada’s late strike.

“We got a lot of plaudits at Ibrox when we had a 16-year-old playing and five or six academy graduates on the pitch,” said Courts.

“It was similar today. When you look at Neilson because of his size and composure you forget he’s only 18.

“Meekison is only 19, Ross Graham made his debut today and was excellent when he came on.

“These are all positives for us. They’re getting really good exposure by being at this club.

“We’ve unearthed more young players today who can add value.”

Tam Courts: Benjamin Siegrist is a top shot-stopper

Tam Courts saluted Benjamin Siegrist for making a string of top saves for Dundee United

Meanwhile, Courts also saluted the role played by keeper Benjamin Siegrist at Celtic.

Siegrist made a number of key saves – including a stunning stop with his right boot to deny Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

“The goalkeeper has to perform really well when you come to Celtic Park,” said Courts.

“Benji is a top shot-stopper and the save he made with his foot was probably the pick of the bunch.

“One lapse in defence cost us. There were so many crosses coming into our box.

“Celtic threw everything at us, making big substitutions at half-time to try and win the game.

“I’m disappointed for our fans and the players as we merited a point.”

Skipper Ryan Edwards missed the game as his girlfriend is heavily pregnant.

Celtic 1 Dundee United 0: Heartbreak for United as ten-man Celts net late winner

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier