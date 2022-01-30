Sweet treats: These vegan superfood blondies are packed with wonderful things

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Why not round-off Veganuary in sweet style with these delicious superfood blondies?

Move over brownies, the blondies have arrived.

If you haven’t tried them yet, blondies are very like brownies in appearance and texture, but just without the chocolate intensity.

Soft and gooey, made with just a few ingredients and deliciously nutty, these may even become one of your favourite desserts of 2022!

This recipe was supplied by Naturya which specialises in organic and vegan superfoods.

Vegan superfood blondies

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients

225g vegan butter

150-175g Naturya coconut sugar

125g Naturya cashew and hazelnut spread

1 tsp vanilla extract

280g plain gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cornflour

1 tsp salt

200g chopped macadamia nuts

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160 fan/350F/gas mark 4. In a large bowl, mix together the vegan butter and the coconut sugar. Fold in the cashew and hazelnut spread and the vanilla extract. Mix together the remaining dry ingredients, then fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, along with the chopped macadamia. Evenly spread into a tray lined with greaseproof paper and bake for 20 minutes. Once evenly baked, allow to rest for 30 minutes before removing from the tray and portioning. Drizzle with more Naturya cashew and hazelnut spread once cooled and enjoy.

