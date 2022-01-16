Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Get stuck into these vegan chocolate orange pots

By Brian Stormont
January 16 2022, 6.00am
The chocolate orange pots.

We are now midway through Veganuary and hopefully the excesses of the festive season are now just a memory.

If you fancy making something sweet and vegan, then Bioglan Superfoods has the answer with this recipe.

The vegan chocolate orange pots make for a delectable dessert option and are made with coconut cream, maple syrup and orange syrup.

The recipe adds 1 tsp of Bioglan Cacao Boost blend to increase the minerals and nutritional value in the pudding.

The Bioglan Superfoods range contains seven supercharged powder blends made from the highest quality ingredients, designed to be easily added to recipes for a superfood boost.

Vegan chocolate orange pots

Serves 2

Chocolate orange pots.

Ingredients

  • 100g vegan chocolate
  • 250ml coconut cream
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp orange essence
  • 2 tbsp raw cacao
  • 1 tsp Bioglan Superfoods
  • Cacao Boost Powder

For the orange syrup:

  • 150ml orange juice
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar

Method

  1. Break up the chocolate and add to a large bowl.
  2. Heat the coconut cream, coconut oil, maple syrup and orange essence in a saucepan until just before boiling. Stirring constantly.
  3. Pour the mix over the chocolate and leave for a few minutes to allow the chocolate to melt.
  4. Fold in the raw cacao and Bioglan Superfoods Cacao Boost, then stir gently so that everything is combined.
  5. Spoon the mix into glasses or espresso cups then pop in the fridge to firm up – around 4 hours or overnight.
  6. Make the orange syrup by adding the orange juice and coconut sugar to a pan, heat gently until the sugar dissolves and the juice thickens.
  7. Set aside to cool.
  8. Top the choc pots with the orange syrup.

