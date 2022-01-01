Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Whippin’ good After Eight mojito and mint cheesecake

At this time of year After Eights tend to be found in most homes, but they aren't just for a treat to follow your dinner.
By Julia Bryce
January 1 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Perfect for making delicious sweet treats like cheesecake, the minty chocolates can be used to create something exciting.

Using After Eight mojito and mint chocolates, this recipe from the chocolate brand would make the perfect dessert for those entertaining at home in the future.

Your guests are sure to love it!

Whippin’ good After Eight mojito and mint cheesecake

Serves 16

Ingredients

  • 300g digestive biscuits
  • 125g unsalted butter melted
  • 900g reduced fat cream cheese
  • 125g icing sugar
  • 2 limes juice and zest
  • Handful of fresh mint leaves finely chopped
  • 5 After Eight mojito and mint chocolates chopped
  • 15ml white rum
  • 150ml half fat crème fraiche

Method

  1. To make the base use a food processor to blitz the biscuits into crumbs, or crumb them with a rolling pin in a deep sided bowl.
  2. Mix in the melted butter and press the mixture into the bottom of a 23cm springform tin. Put it in the fridge to set.
  3. Use a food mixer with a whisk attachment and mix together the cream cheese and icing sugar until smooth.
  4. Whisk in the lime zest, the lime juice, the mojito and mint After Eights, white rum and chopped mint leaves.
  5. Add the crème fraiche and whisk until it holds its shape.
  6. Pour the mixture on to the chilled biscuit base and refrigerate overnight or until set.
  7. Remove from the tin and place on desired serving dish.
  8. Place the After Eight triangles around the edge evenly.
  9. Add the lime slices and mint leaves, then sprinkle some lime zest in the centre.

Recipe from After Eight.

