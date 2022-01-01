Sweet treats: Whippin’ good After Eight mojito and mint cheesecake

At this time of year After Eights tend to be found in most homes, but they aren’t just for a treat to follow your dinner.
Perfect for making delicious sweet treats like cheesecake, the minty chocolates can be used to create something exciting.
Using After Eight mojito and mint chocolates, this recipe from the chocolate brand would make the perfect dessert for those entertaining at home in the future.
Your guests are sure to love it!
Whippin’ good After Eight mojito and mint cheesecake
Serves 16
Ingredients
- 300g digestive biscuits
- 125g unsalted butter melted
- 900g reduced fat cream cheese
- 125g icing sugar
- 2 limes juice and zest
- Handful of fresh mint leaves finely chopped
- 5 After Eight mojito and mint chocolates chopped
- 15ml white rum
- 150ml half fat crème fraiche
Method
- To make the base use a food processor to blitz the biscuits into crumbs, or crumb them with a rolling pin in a deep sided bowl.
- Mix in the melted butter and press the mixture into the bottom of a 23cm springform tin. Put it in the fridge to set.
- Use a food mixer with a whisk attachment and mix together the cream cheese and icing sugar until smooth.
- Whisk in the lime zest, the lime juice, the mojito and mint After Eights, white rum and chopped mint leaves.
- Add the crème fraiche and whisk until it holds its shape.
- Pour the mixture on to the chilled biscuit base and refrigerate overnight or until set.
- Remove from the tin and place on desired serving dish.
- Place the After Eight triangles around the edge evenly.
- Add the lime slices and mint leaves, then sprinkle some lime zest in the centre.
Recipe from After Eight.