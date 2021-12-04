Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Indulge in these double chocolate and bramble muffins

With the weekend arriving, a sweet chocolate and bramble breakfast muffin is a must to get your day off to the best start.
By Julia Bryce
December 4 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Double chocolate and bramble muffins.

With the weekend arriving, a sweet chocolate and bramble breakfast muffin is a must to get your day off to the best start.

Paired with a hot cup of tea or coffee, these double chocolate and bramble muffins would make the perfect start to Sunday breakfast.

The sweetness yet slight bitterness of the dark chocolate nibs combined with the tart taste from the brambles creates a unique burst of flavours in the mouth.

With a preparation time of only 1o minutes and a baking time of 25 minutes, this easy recipe, which makes a batch of 12, will be a morning favourite in no time and is perfect for sharing out with extended friends and family, too.

As well as making a nice breakfast, it is also a great snack for later on in the day.

If you have missed any of the other recipes in our Sweet Treats series and fancy baking this weekend, be sure to check them out by clicking here for more inspiration.

Double chocolate and bramble muffins

Makes 12

Double chocolate and bramble muffin.
Double chocolate and bramble muffins.

Ingredients

  • 240g self-raising wholemeal flour
  • 75g cacao powder
  • 125g caster sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 300ml buttermilk
  • 110g unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 100g brambles
  • 120g dark chocolate chips

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/ 350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with muffin cases.
  3. Mix together the flour, cacao powder, sugar and ½ tsp salt. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla extract.
  4. Fold in the flour mixture to combine and then gently stir in the brambles and chocolate chips.
  5. Spoon into the prepared cases and bake for 25 minutes until a skewer comes out clean.
  6. Cool slightly before removing from the tin.

Recipe from Food Thoughts: foodthoughts.co.uk

For more in this series…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier