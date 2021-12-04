Sweet treats: Indulge in these double chocolate and bramble muffins

With the weekend arriving, a sweet chocolate and bramble breakfast muffin is a must to get your day off to the best start.

Paired with a hot cup of tea or coffee, these double chocolate and bramble muffins would make the perfect start to Sunday breakfast.

The sweetness yet slight bitterness of the dark chocolate nibs combined with the tart taste from the brambles creates a unique burst of flavours in the mouth.

With a preparation time of only 1o minutes and a baking time of 25 minutes, this easy recipe, which makes a batch of 12, will be a morning favourite in no time and is perfect for sharing out with extended friends and family, too.

As well as making a nice breakfast, it is also a great snack for later on in the day.

Double chocolate and bramble muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients

240g self-raising wholemeal flour

75g cacao powder

125g caster sugar

2 large eggs

300ml buttermilk

110g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g brambles

120g dark chocolate chips

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/ 350F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with muffin cases. Mix together the flour, cacao powder, sugar and ½ tsp salt. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla extract. Fold in the flour mixture to combine and then gently stir in the brambles and chocolate chips. Spoon into the prepared cases and bake for 25 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Cool slightly before removing from the tin.

Recipe from Food Thoughts: foodthoughts.co.uk

