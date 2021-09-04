Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Tuck into this light miso chocolate fondant

When it comes to dessert sometimes it can be quite a thought pursuing something heavy at the end of a meal.
By Julia Bryce
September 4 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 4 2021, 9.29am
Miso chocolate fondant.
However, with this miso chocolate fondant you don’t need to worry about overdoing it as this dessert is light, fluffy and packed with flavour.

The white miso with the dark chocolate pair fantastically and the topping of toasted sesame seeds really finishes off this dish beautifully.

Finished off with some fresh local raspberries and pouring cream and you have a wonderful tempting sweet to tuck into.

Miso chocolate fondant

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
  • 50g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
  •  1 1/2 tbsp white miso
  • 50g dark chocolate (70+% cocoa solids)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 60g golden caster sugar
  • 50g plain flour
  • 150g raspberries

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Add the sesame seeds to a mini food processor, or using a pestle and mortar, crush to form a coarse powder. Butter four seven-centimetre ramekins or pudding moulds and sprinkle the crushed sesame seeds inside, coating the bottom and edges of the ramekin completely.
  3. Add the butter, miso and chocolate to a heatproof bowl set over a pan of just-simmering water, ensuring the base of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Melt and combine the mix until smooth, then set aside to cool.
  4. Beat the egg, yolk and sugar in a separate bowl until the mixture is thick, pale and airy. Fold in the chocolate miso mixture with a large metal spoon. Sieve in the flour and fold this through.
  5. Divide the mixture between the four ramekins and place on the middle shelf of the oven to cook for 12 minutes. Remove and leave to cool for two minutes. As they cool they should shrink away from the edges of the ramekins slightly.
  6. Carefully invert the fondants on to a serving plate and serve with your favourite ice cream or pouring cream and a small handful of raspberries.

Bowls & Broths by Pippa Middlehurst is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by India Hobson and Magnus Edmondson. Available September 2.

